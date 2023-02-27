Two more elk have died after eating yew in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum, one on Feb. 16 and the other on Feb. 21, according to Terry Thompson, regional communications manager for the Magic Valley region of Idaho Fish and Game.
Officers determined that in both incidents the elk had ingested the ornamental plant, though the exact location of the plants has not yet been determined, Thompson said in a statement.
“The animal doesn’t venture far from the plant before it dies, which means it’s a quick onset of symptoms," Thompson said.
While planting and keeping yew isn't illegal at the state level, Blaine County, Hailey and Ketchum each have ordinances banning toxic species of the plant. Fish and Game officers have conducted visual inspections of homes in Warm Springs area, but if the resident is not available and officers aren't granted access, they must follow trespass law and not enter private property, Thompson said.
Just since the beginning of the year, four elk and one moose have died in Ketchum after ingesting yew, Thompson said. He added that more than 20 animals died last year in Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley and unincorporated Blaine County.
Yew poisonings have grown more common in recent years, Thompson said, but the solution is simple: identifying and removing the non-native ornamental plants.
To help residents take on yew, Idaho Fish and Game and its Wildlife Smart Communities coalition partners will offer a one-hour community presentation on yew identification and removal guidelines, as well as other human-wildlife issues happening in Blaine County, such as safety around mountain lions and moose, ongoing wildlife entanglements and how to keep black bears from becoming food-conditioned through unsecured residential garbage.
“We did just get a report [on Feb. 23] of yew being detected in Sun Valley, and the homeowner has already had the plants removed once they became aware, which is why we are providing the presentation to increase community knowledge," Thompson said.
The public presentation will be held at The Community Library in Ketchum on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. The library is asking for those interested to call them to reserve a seat at 208-726-3493.
A live-stream option will be available to those unable to attend in person by following this link: vimeo.com/event/2881005.
For more information, contact Fish and Game's Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.
Here's what I don't get. My sense is that Fish and Game gives out many, many hunting permits every year to kill far more elk than are ever killed by yews, and despite elk getting killed on the highway the County allows dense development along the highway making crossing more and more deadly. The County hasn't undertaken building a game crossing bridge. Yet, yews are the problem??? It reminds me of how the day stretch on the Salmon is closed in august for the few salmon yet the dams stay in place. The illusion of action.
