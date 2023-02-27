Japanese yew plant

Japanese yew plants often bear a distinctive red berry on their branches.

Two more elk have died after eating yew in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum, one on Feb. 16 and the other on Feb. 21, according to Terry Thompson, regional communications manager for the Magic Valley region of Idaho Fish and Game.

Officers determined that in both incidents the elk had ingested the ornamental plant, though the exact location of the plants has not yet been determined, Thompson said in a statement.

“The animal doesn’t venture far from the plant before it dies, which means it’s a quick onset of symptoms," Thompson said.

