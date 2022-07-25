Moose Fire

Around 800 crew members were on scene fighting the approximately 36,000-acre Moose Fire on Monday, July 25.

The Moose Fire burning at the confluence of the Main Salmon and North Fork Salmon River grew by over 12,000 acres over the weekend, days after two helicopter pilots died in a crash while fighting the blaze.

The week-old fire now covers around 36,000 acres of the Salmon-Challis National Forest, a tenfold increase from last Monday, July 18, according to federal incident management system InciWeb. The fire is spreading east to the U.S. 93 corridor and west near the unincorporated community of Shoup.

It is currently 7% contained, meaning that the fire personnel have established a fuel break around the 7% of the fire perimeter.

Pilot victims

