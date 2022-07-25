The Moose Fire burning at the confluence of the Main Salmon and North Fork Salmon River grew by over 12,000 acres over the weekend, days after two helicopter pilots died in a crash while fighting the blaze.
The week-old fire now covers around 36,000 acres of the Salmon-Challis National Forest, a tenfold increase from last Monday, July 18, according to federal incident management system InciWeb. The fire is spreading east to the U.S. 93 corridor and west near the unincorporated community of Shoup.
It is currently 7% contained, meaning that the fire personnel have established a fuel break around the 7% of the fire perimeter.
According to the Salmon-Challis National Forest, fire growth was pronounced on Friday due to strong wind gusts from a passing thunderstorm. Amid critical red-flag conditions, residents of the unincorporated communities of Carmen and North Fork along U.S. 93, southeast of the fire, were told to pack up their belongings and head to the Salmon Valley Baptist Church evacuation center.
The head of the fire is now spreading at a rate of more than half a mile per hour, according to InciWeb. It has the potential to further expand to the southeast, but “no imminent threat to the city of Salmon exists at this time,” according to the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
“We want to assure residents in and around Salmon that firefighters have been implementing structure protection measures on residences all along the Highway 93 corridor. They are also using heavy equipment to construct a wide fire line south of the fire to prevent fire spread,” the Forest Service stated Monday.
Salmon River Road along the Main Salmon River remains closed off to the public from Panther Creek to North Fork, though outfitters and guides can drive through the active fire zone with a pilot car escort.
Meanwhile, smoke from the Moose Fire continues to affect air quality in the Lemhi, Sawtooth and Wood River valleys. Air quality readings Monday were in the “moderate” range in Ketchum, Hailey and Stanley and “unhealthy” in Salmon, according to the federal Air Quality Response Program.
Pilots fighting blaze killed on Thursday
Two professional helicopter pilots fighting the Moose Fire died in a fatal crash Thursday afternoon, according to Friday news releases from Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner and the U.S. Forest Service.
Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, were flying a CH-47D Series Chinook helicopter when the aircraft crashed into the Salmon River.
According to Penner, dispatchers were alerted to the crash around 4:48 p.m. Thursday and the sheriff's office responded to the scene along with Salmon Search and Rescue, Gibbonsville Quick Response Unit, Idaho Air Methods and Salmon EMT. The pilots were extricated from the helicopter and succumbed to their injuries, he stated.
Both Hayes and Bird were employed with Anchorage-based ROTAK Helicopter Services and were decorated veterans.
“Idahoans are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of these firefighters as we grieve this tremendous loss. This tragedy will be deeply felt by the families and by the wildland firefighting community,” Gov. Brad Little wrote in a statement Friday.
Online fundraisers for the families of Hayes and Bird have been started on fundraising platform GoFundMe.
The cause of the Moose Fire remains undetermined, according to the Forest Service.
In a personal blog entry posted on Friday, retired U.S. Army pilot Mac Tippins announced his resignation as a fire lookout with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and alleged that the fire was human-caused.
“[Hayes and Bird] were doing very dangerous work fighting a fire that did not have to happen. The Moose Fire was human caused. It was started by an abandoned campfire. The Moose Fire will continue to inflict mayhem .. maybe worse,” he wrote. “Because of selfish jerks and their campfire … The wind is out of my sails.”
