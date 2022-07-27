The Moose Fire burning at the confluence of the Main Salmon and North Fork Salmon River grew by over 12,000 acres over the weekend, days after two helicopter pilots died in a crash while fighting the blaze.

The 10-day-old fire covered around 37,000 acres of the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Tuesday morning, a tenfold increase from the week before, according to federal incident management system InciWeb.

The fire continues to spread east to the U.S. 93 corridor and west near the unincorporated community of Shoup. It was 10% contained on Tuesday, meaning that the fire personnel have established a fuel break around 10% of the fire perimeter.

Moose Fire map
Pilot victims

Jared Bird, left; Thomas Hayes, right.

