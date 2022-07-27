The Moose Fire burning at the confluence of the Main Salmon and North Fork Salmon River grew by over 12,000 acres over the weekend, days after two helicopter pilots died in a crash while fighting the blaze.
The 10-day-old fire covered around 37,000 acres of the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Tuesday morning, a tenfold increase from the week before, according to federal incident management system InciWeb.
The fire continues to spread east to the U.S. 93 corridor and west near the unincorporated community of Shoup. It was 10% contained on Tuesday, meaning that the fire personnel have established a fuel break around 10% of the fire perimeter.
According to the Salmon-Challis National Forest, fire growth was pronounced on Friday due to strong wind gusts from a passing thunderstorm. Amid critical red-flag conditions, residents of the unincorporated communities of Carmen and North Fork along U.S. 93, southeast of the fire, were told to pack up their belongings and head to the Salmon Valley Baptist Church evacuation center.
The head of the fire is now spreading at a rate of more than half a mile per hour, according to InciWeb. It has the potential to further expand to the southeast, but “no imminent threat to the city of Salmon exists at this time,” according to the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
“We want to assure residents in and around Salmon that firefighters have been implementing structure protection measures on residences all along the Highway 93 corridor. They are also using heavy equipment to construct a wide fire line south of the fire to prevent fire spread,” the Forest Service stated Monday.
On Tuesday, the Forest Service announced that the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone encompassing Custer and Lemhi counties had moved to “extreme” fire danger and Stage 1 fire restrictions were in effect. Under Stage 1 restrictions, building any “fire, campfire or stove fire” is prohibited except within a metal or concrete fire pit at a designated recreation site. Smoking within three feet of vegetation is also banned.
“The restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant change in fire danger,” the Forest Service stated.
Meanwhile, smoke from the Moose Fire has continued to affect air quality in the Lemhi, Sawtooth and Wood River valleys. Air quality readings Tuesday were in the “moderate” range in Ketchum, Hailey and Stanley and “unhealthy” in Salmon, according to the federal Air Quality Response Program.
Salmon River Road along the Main Salmon River remains closed off to the public from Panther Creek to North Fork, though outfitters and guides can drive through the active fire zone with a pilot car escort.
Pilots fighting blaze killed on Thursday
Two professional helicopter pilots fighting the Moose Fire died in a fatal crash Thursday afternoon, according to Friday news releases from Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner and the U.S. Forest Service.
Thomas “Tommy” Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, were flying a CH-47D Series Chinook helicopter when the aircraft crashed into the Salmon River.
According to Penner, dispatchers were alerted to the crash around 4:48 p.m. Thursday and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene along with Salmon Search and Rescue, Gibbonsville Quick Response Unit, Idaho Air Methods and Salmon EMT. The pilots were extricated from the helicopter and succumbed to their injuries, he stated.
Both Hayes and Bird were employed with Anchorage-based ROTAK Helicopter Services and were decorated veterans.
“Idahoans are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of these firefighters as we grieve this tremendous loss. This tragedy will be deeply felt by the families and by the wildland firefighting community,” Gov. Brad Little wrote in a statement Friday.
Online fundraisers for the families of Hayes and Bird have so far raised around $75,000 on the fundraising platform GoFundMe.
The cause of the Moose Fire remains undetermined, according to the Forest Service.
In a personal blog entry posted on Friday, however, retired U.S. Army pilot Mac Tippins announced his resignation as a fire lookout with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and alleged that the fire was human-caused.
“[Hayes and Bird] were doing very dangerous work fighting a fire that did not have to happen. The Moose Fire was human-caused. It was started by an abandoned campfire. The Moose Fire will continue to inflict mayhem … maybe worse,” he wrote. “Because of selfish jerks and their campfire … The wind is out of my sails.”
Other wildfires:
• The Woodtick Fire, burning on the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness about 40 miles southwest of the Moose Fire, ignited by a lightning strike the afternoon of July 14. It is now 1,700 acres, according to InciWeb. On Monday, the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for residents of Camas Creek in unincorporated Challis. Forest Service crews reported that fire activity has moderated somewhat since Sunday.
• The Wolf Fang Fire, another lightning fire burning in the Frank Church Wilderness, was 750 acres as of Tuesday and was “creeping and smoldering” through inaccessible terrain, the Forest Service reported.
• The human-caused Bray Fire, which ignited near Gooding the afternoon of July 18, has been extinguished, according to Gooding Fire District Chief Brandon Covey. The fire reached 20,345 acres and final resources were leaving the scene Saturday, Covey told the Express. ￼
