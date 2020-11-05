The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information after two cow elk north of Carey were illegally shot and left to waste this past weekend.
Both cows were killed up Road Canyon in Game Management Unit 49 prior to the start of the antlerless hunt on Nov. 1.
“One cow had one quarter still remaining and the other cow had not been processed in any manner—the carcass was fully intact,” Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson wrote in an email.
The hunt would have been legal if the cows were killed on or after Nov. 1, were tagged with the appropriate Pioneer Zone tag and were properly harvested, Thompson said. Per Idaho’s big-game rules, hunters must remove the edible meat of elk, including meat along the backbone, meat of the front quarters as far down as the knee and meat from the hind quarters as far down as the hock, or hind leg joint.
Thompson noted that a bull elk carcass was found along with the two cows, but Fish and Game is treating the bull hunt as legal. Unit 49’s bull hunt ended on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen a vehicle or individuals in the Road Canyon or Little Fish Creek Road areas between Friday afternoon and the early morning hours of Nov. 1 to call Fish and Game Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd at 208-539-4403 or the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.
Reports can also be filled out online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher or via the Citizens Against Poaching hotline, 1-800-632-5999.
