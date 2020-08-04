The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has proposed a two-day sage grouse hunting season with a one-bird daily limit for areas north of the Snake River, including Blaine, Camas and Butte counties.
The two-day season would run from Sept. 19-20 this fall. Under the current Fish and Game proposal, sage grouse hunting would be prohibited in the entire panhandle region and much of western and southeastern Idaho.
In northwest Owyhee County, for example, bird populations have struggled to recover in the wake of the 2015 Soda Fire.
Overall, sage grouse numbers are down 53 percent from peak counts in 2016, according to Fish and Game. The department monitors breeding populations by tallying males at leks, or traditional display areas, each spring.
“Statewide, lek counts indicate a 2.5 percent increase in males at leks in spring 2020 compared to 2019, but trends were variable,” Fish and Game stated on its website.
To provide input on the department’s proposed 2020 sage grouse hunting seasons and closures, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/form/2020-sage-grouse-proposal.
