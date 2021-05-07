A Wood River Valley-based environmental group is bolstering efforts to protect the Big Wood River and restore some sections of the waterway to a more natural state.
The Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited presented some of its work to the Ketchum City Council on Monday, including its vision to have river stakeholders and local governments collaborate to manage the river as one ecosystem—not divided by location or jurisdiction.
Trout Unlimited representatives explained that riverbank fortification has artificially channeled the flow of the Big Wood and altered its natural, meandering movement through the valley. They asked council members to familiarize themselves with the Big Wood River Atlas, a major study commissioned by Blaine County released in 2020.
Washington-based hydrologist Jon Ambrose—the primary author of the Big Wood River Atlas—told the City Council that the placement of riprap along the banks, the degradation of riparian areas and the removal of wood from the river have caused a loss of fish habitat. Fewer fish live in areas where the river has been channeled and there is less slack water and natural cover, he said.
The peak flows of the river have been increasing over time, Ambrose said, with flood events “bookended” by years of relative drought. The river floods of 2017—a year marked by exceptionally heavy snowfall—changed the channels of the river, he said.
Ambrose advised that the river corridor be viewed as a “continuum” and that river managers not permit “restrictions” on its flow.
A memo from Trout Unlimited to the City Council states that 51% of the Big Wood River’s banks “have been altered to protect properties, bridges and roads.” It states that management authorities and stakeholders should collaborate to protect the river and re-establish its natural flow through “rigorous application” of the stream-alteration-permit process; monitoring the river corridor; educating property owners and the public; limiting development; promoting efficient use of river water; and conducting restoration projects.
Trout Unlimited representatives said they are studying a river restoration project on the north side of Ketchum in an area south of Adams Gulch. The proposed project area includes an undeveloped part of the river called the Northwood Natural Area.
“These areas serve a high value in floodplain function upstream of a highly developed zone,” the memo states.
Restoring a more natural, meandering flow of the river through the area could reduce flooding and erosion, the memo states.
“Such a project could address the river’s current tendency to consolidate its flow in one main channel along its eastern boundary, eroding the eastern bank, which the homeowners have fought off by placing extensive riprap,” the memo states.
Ambrose said some 40% of the Big Wood’s banks in Ketchum have been lined with riprap.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the city supports a collaborative approach to managing the Big Wood, noting that it has an engineer and representatives of Trout Unlimited and the Wood River Land Trust review proposed projects along the river.
The city has not allowed the installation of new riprap during his administration, he said.
Without taking official action, the city offered broad support for the work of Trout Unlimited.
“We want to see more and more natural restoration,” Councilwoman Amanda Breen said.
