The local Hemingway chapter of Trout Unlimited led a major rescue operation on Friday, June 26, moving more than a hundred fish from a dried up pond just off Pero Road in Bellevue. Drought conditions have left fish stranded all over the south county. Since mid-June, Trout Unlimited has rescued more than a thousand fish, relocating them to the Big Wood River.

     

20-07-01 Trout Unlimited Fish Rescue 3 Roland.jpg

Mark Scheving, left, and Eric Eberhard helped with the rescue on Friday, bucketing the fish into a large water tank before transporting them north to healthier waters. In the past 12 years, the Hailey-based Hemingway chapter has rescued around 60,000 fish.

For more photos of the rescue operation, visit mtexpress.com. Express photos by Roland Lane

