The local Hemingway chapter of Trout Unlimited led a major rescue operation on Friday, June 26, moving more than a hundred fish from a dried up pond just off Pero Road in Bellevue. Drought conditions have left fish stranded all over the south county. Since mid-June, Trout Unlimited has rescued more than a thousand fish, relocating them to the Big Wood River.
Mark Scheving, left, and Eric Eberhard helped with the rescue on Friday, bucketing the fish into a large water tank before transporting them north to healthier waters. In the past 12 years, the Hailey-based Hemingway chapter has rescued around 60,000 fish.
For more photos of the rescue operation, visit mtexpress.com. Express photos by Roland Lane
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In