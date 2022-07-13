Trail crews work through summer to ensure public access@

Visitors to the Wood River Valley and Sawtooth Valley to the north are often stunned by the natural scenery visible from the highway. But once you get out of the automobile and into the woods and mountains, it’s the carefully maintained trail systems that make enjoying the backcountry possible.
Professional trail crews and teams of volunteers work each summer to cut back brush, remove fallen trees and maintain these trails to make public access possible for an increasing number of hikers, bikers and equestrians. These crews do heavy work on shoestring budgets from riparian areas on the valley floor to elevations above 12,000 feet in the Pioneer Mountains.
“The trail standards that our community has come to expect are high, and I love that,” said Justin Blackhead, recreation specialist for the Sawtooth National Forest. “One of the fun parts of our job is that every summer we get crew members from all over the country to apply and come work here. This diversity in backgrounds and life/work experience is fantastic.”
Blackstead and trail crew supervisor Kent May ran a six-person crew last year that removed 1,033 trees and improved drainage and usability on 257 miles of trail within an area of maintenance oversight that extends to more than 400 miles of trails, 50% of which are off limits to motorized vehicles.
Last year’s season included bridge repairs, rock work, brush removal and the construction of retaining walls, all of which was accomplished on a budget of $151,860 for wages and supplies, including $40,000 to cover the cost of Youth Corps workers. Blackstead’s year-end report for 2021 states that 100% of the budget goes directly to “boots on the ground and tools in the dirt.” He said the work would not be possible without support from many hours provided by volunteer trail crews.
“These volunteers are vital,” he said. “Without our dirt-bike volunteers, my phone would never stop ringing about trees down. There is a solid group of local riders that cut out thousands of trees every year. It is amazing. They donate their time, supplies and equipment all summer long to help ensure everyone enjoys our trails. This gives my crew the time to focus on the nonmotorized trails early season.”
Blackstead said another vital group of volunteers is supplied by the nonprofit Wood River Trails Coalition, which can put together a targeted “volunteer event” that can make short work of an arduous project.
“They run an outstanding volunteer program,” Blackstead said. ”There are certain projects and maintenance tasks that just require a ton of people to complete efficiently. A great example is Forbidden Fruit [in Adams Gulch]. This trail needs to be completely raked out annually to be enjoyable. It would take my crew at least three days to do this.
“The Wood River Trails Coalition throws a volunteer event or two on this trail annually and they bust out this task in three hours. We work closely with them to schedule meaningful trail projects that will benefit not only our trail system but create an inclusive trail community.”
The bulk of last year’s local Forest Service trail crew funding (50%) came from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, with 35% from Great American Outdoors Act funds. The Forest Service’s Ketchum Ranger District provided 8% of the funding last year, with an additional 7% from the Wood River Trails Coalition.
Blackstead said that because some of the funds are only “single-use” and not available automatically the following year, a considerable amount of his time in the office is spent writing grant proposals to keep up with a growing wish list of trail projects.
“It is an insane amount of pressure and stress every year to get these grants,” Blackstead said. “They also soak up a massive amount of our time, time that could be spent exploring new project ideas and implementing them.”
He said a new working agreement with the Wood River Trails Coalition will ease some of that pressure to fund a portion of the six-person primary crew.
“As the Wood River Trails Coalition continues to grow, we really hope we can move away from being so grant-dependent and have more consistent funding on an annual basis,” Blackstead said. “This will free up the capacity of our staff to look at ways we can further improve our trail infrastructure.”
The Blaine County Recreation District also maintains miles of trails, including the Croy Canyon trail system on BLM land. Chris Leman, Wood River Valley trail coordinator for the BCRD, handles maintenance issues there. He also consolidates trail condition information from the BLM, Forest Service and Wood River Trails Coalition to maintain the BCRD’s summer trail link website, which provides up-to-date conditions, including the presence of sheep bands in trail areas.
Leman said recent fires have brought high stands of brush to the Croy trail system, but that this is all part of the plant succession that eventually stabilizes the vegetation.
“Over time, as the trails have become more settled-in, fewer weeds are growing trailside, and more grasses and shrubby growth tends to take over, so it can become less of an issue over time,” he said. “But even those plants (bunch grasses, sage, bitterbrush, other shrubby growth) need to be cut back or removed with time. It’s an ongoing and continuing effort that I work on all the time.”
Farther north within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and in the Sawtooth Basin, professional trail crews are looking to volunteers to help out.
SNRA Trails Supervisor Caitlin Frawley said addressing overgrown vegetation is a challenge, with limited time and funding.
“This year, we are having two weeklong volunteer brushing projects to help maintain the SNRA trails,” Frawley said, with 960 person-hours provided already by the Idaho Conservation Corps. She said an Idaho Trails Association youth crew will be working from July 17-23 in the North Fork of Baron Creek on the North Fork Baron-Sawtooth Lake Trail.
“The ITA youth crew will get packed in by the Backcountry Horsemen of Idaho and work for the week out of a basecamp,” she said.
For more information on volunteer trail work opportunities, go to woodrivertrailscoalition.org and sawtoothsociety.org. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In