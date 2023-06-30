Trail advocates celebrate ‘adaptations’ at Adams Gulch

A makeshift ribbon cutting celebrated the completion of Adams Gulch Adaptive Sports Trail Enhancement Project on Wedneday, June 28. From left, Finley Vaughan, Josh Rodriguez of the National Forest Foundation, Mose Duchano of Higher Ground, Sara Gress of the Wood River Trails Coalition, Justin Blackstead of the U.S. Forest Service, Brian Vaughan from Titus Trails, and Amaya Vaughan.
A coalition of partners gathered Wednesday to celebrate completion of a project to make the trails network in the popular Adams Gulch area more user-friendly and accessible, including to people with disabilities.
The Ketchum Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service partnered in 2021 with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Higher Ground, the Wood River Trails Coalition and Wood River Backcountry Trails to improve access at the trailhead, make trail improvements and build a new trail for the adaptive sports community.
Representatives of the groups conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening and invited people to explore the new trail and improved areas.
Throughout 2021 and 2022, the partners worked to develop support for the Adams Gulch Adaptive Sports Trail Enhancement Project at the recreation area just north of Ketchum. The sun-exposed canyon—with trails such as the Sunnyside Trail, Shadyside Trail and Adams Gulch Loop—is popular with hikers, mountain bikers and dog walkers.
The goal of the Adams Gulch Adaptive Sports Trail Enhancement Project is to improve the trailhead for all visitors and to expand the opportunities for adaptive sports, such as hand cycling. The trailhead area has a new parking configuration and new restroom facilities. Nearby trails have enhanced stream crossings and bridges, and a new three-quarter-mile trail—called Low Hanging Fruit—provides terrain intended for adaptive cyclists.
Higher Ground, a Ketchum-based organization that works to help people with disabilities through recreation, has expressed the need for more trails to accommodate people pursuing adaptive sports.
The new trail allows adaptive cyclists to enjoy the excitement of a backcountry trail without the worries that might come with using the well-traveled trails used by other recreationists, backers of the trail have said. The Adams Gulch project also addresses long-standing capacity issues at the trailhead, they have said. ￼
Great to see this opportunity created for "adaptive" cyclists. Over the past few years, we've seen more and more recumbent and e-assist bicycles on the bike paths and trails, allowing older cyclist with limited mobility and disabled cyclists a chance to get outdoors and get physical and mental stimulation. I had a 3-wheel recumbent cycle myself and rode it thousands of miles, but eventually "traded" it in for an e-assist, 2-wheel bicycle, as that allowed me to preserve my knees. It is important to remember that adaptive cycles come in many flavors, including e-assist bikes. The technology is constantly evolving and the benefit is we see many more cyclists on our local bike path and trails. State of at the art adaptive cycles today are small, compact 4-wheel cycles with e-assist. Many of our ADA accessibility guidelines are based on wheelchair technology from 50 years ago, although relatively few use wheelchairs anymore.
