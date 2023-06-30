Adaptive cycling; adams gulch

Matt Krumwiede rides one of the new, widened bridges in Adams Gulch north of Ketchum.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

A coalition of partners gathered Wednesday to celebrate completion of a project to make the trails network in the popular Adams Gulch area more user-friendly and accessible, including to people with disabilities.

The Ketchum Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service partnered in 2021 with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Higher Ground, the Wood River Trails Coalition and Wood River Backcountry Trails to improve access at the trailhead, make trail improvements and build a new trail for the adaptive sports community.

Representatives of the groups conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday evening and invited people to explore the new trail and improved areas.

Trail advocates celebrate ‘adaptations’ at Adams Gulch

A makeshift ribbon cutting celebrated the completion of Adams Gulch Adaptive Sports Trail Enhancement Project on Wedneday, June 28. From left, Finley Vaughan, Josh Rodriguez of the National Forest Foundation, Mose Duchano of Higher Ground, Sara Gress of the Wood River Trails Coalition, Justin Blackstead of the U.S. Forest Service, Brian Vaughan from Titus Trails, and Amaya Vaughan.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments