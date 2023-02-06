Japanese yew plant

Japanese yew plants often bear a distinctive red berry on their branches.

Two elk calves were found dead on Friday in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum after eating toxic ornamental yew plants, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has reported.

Fish and Game conservation officers who investigated the report of the dead elk confirmed the presence of yew in the animals, but on Friday had not yet identified the location of the plant or plants that were ingested.

Several plant species are toxic to wildlife and pets, especially those in the yew family, Fish and Game noted in a report on the incident. Yew is an evergreen tree commonly used in ornamental plantings or landscaping that contain highly poisonous chemicals known as alkaloid taxines. Two species of yew, Japanese and European, are particularly toxic, Fish and Game stated.

