Japanese yew plant

Japanese yew plants often bear a distinctive red berry on their branches.

 Courtesy photo

Two elk calves were found dead on Friday in the Warm Springs neighborhood of Ketchum after eating toxic ornamental yew plants, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has reported.

Fish and Game conservation officers who investigated the report of the dead elk confirmed the presence of yew in the animals but have not yet identified the location of the plant or plants that were ingested.

Terry Thompson, Fish and Game regional communications manager, said Tuesday that Fish and Game officers had searched the area—an undisclosed residential area of Warm Springs—but are limited in their searches by trespassing laws.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments