Two elk calves were found dead on Friday in the Warm Springs neighborhood of Ketchum after eating toxic ornamental yew plants, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has reported.
Fish and Game conservation officers who investigated the report of the dead elk confirmed the presence of yew in the animals but have not yet identified the location of the plant or plants that were ingested.
Terry Thompson, Fish and Game regional communications manager, said Tuesday that Fish and Game officers had searched the area—an undisclosed residential area of Warm Springs—but are limited in their searches by trespassing laws.
“Even though we are a law-enforcement agency, we don’t have the legal right to go into people’s backyards,” he said.
Yew was not found on the property where the elk were found, Thompson said, but it is likely nearby. Usually, yew that kills wildlife acts very quickly, and dead animals are typically found within a few hundred feet or yards of the toxic plants, he said.
Fish and Game is not releasing the exact location of the incident to guard against encouraging interested people from trespassing in their own search of the area and potentially harassing anyone suspected of being the source of the yew.
Several plant species are toxic to wildlife and pets, especially those in the yew family, Fish and Game noted in a report on the incident. Yew is an evergreen tree commonly used in ornamental plantings or landscaping that contain highly poisonous chemicals known as alkaloid taxines. Two species of yew, Japanese and European, are particularly toxic, Fish and Game stated.
In 2016, Blaine County adopted an ordinance that prohibits the sale, planting or possession of several noxious weeds, including Japanese yew, European or English yew, Chinese yew and hybrids of those species. The ordinance was passed after at least 20 elk died in the winter of 2015-16 after consuming yew in residential areas of the county.
The cities of Ketchum and Hailey later adopted similar ordinances. However, ungulates have continued to die in the Wood River Valley since after ingesting yew, including a bull moose north of Ketchum last month.
“Residents need to inspect the landscaping around their homes and remove all yew plants in an effort to keep wildlife and pets safe, especially during winter months when wildlife moves down into historic winter range, now occupied by community neighborhoods and private residences,” Fish and Game stated in its report.
Homeowners should completely remove any yew from their yards, Fish and Game stated.
“If removal is not possible until spring, the bushes should be securely fenced so that wildlife cannot get access to the plants, or the plants should be tightly wrapped with burlap,” the agency stated.
Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald stated that homeowners—no matter where they live—need to be aware of the types of vegetation they purchase and plant on their properties.
“We continue to see the end result of wildlife dying from eating ornamental yew that is planted around homes,” he said. “It’s surprising how small an amount of yew it takes to kill an elk, deer or moose, which are all species that residents can see throughout many Idaho communities.”
Yew has been identified as the cause of death in “untold numbers of wildlife across Idaho over the past several years,” Fish and Game stated, with deer, elk, moose and pronghorn falling victim to the toxic plant.
When yew is discovered as the source of wildlife poisoning, the plants are usually mature, not recently planted, Thompson said. In this region, the issue is likely more about people not being able to identify yew plants, he said, not people knowingly adding them to their landscaping.
“I don’t think anybody is trying to kill wildlife with yew plants,” he said. ￼
