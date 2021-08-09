The Nature Conservancy plans to reopen fishing access through the Silver Creek Preserve on Wednesday, Aug. 11, ending an unprecedented month-long closure caused by the combinations of extreme drought and heat.
Fishermen will have access to the stream from 9 a.m. to sunset, approximately 8:45 p.m., Nature Conservancy spokeswoman Claire Cornell announced on Monday.
“Ongoing monitoring has shown sustained stream temperatures have improved and are consistently below the high-risk threshold,” she said in a statement. “Dissolved oxygen levels are considered safe for fish during this window of time but remain dangerously low in the early morning.”
Citing a “a perfect storm of conditions,” the stewards of the preserve shut stream access for the first time ever on July 2 to reduce stress on fish—and mitigate die-off—in one of the valley’s most productive trout streams before one of the busiest weekends of the year.
Back then, stream temperatures regularly hit 73 F, driving dissolved oxygen levels dangerously low, Cornell said. With welcome precipitation and record heat abating, stream temperatures have remained below 70 F for the past week. Dissolved oxygen has recovered, too, improving throughout the day from its early morning lows.
“We are inspired by the community’s outpouring of support and care for the health of this special fishery, especially after our difficult decision to close access to fishing last month,” said Erika Phillips, Watershed Manager for The Nature Conservancy. “Over the long term, The Nature Conservancy is focused on water conservation and habitat restoration strategies, at Silver Creek and throughout Idaho, that build greater resiliency in severe circumstances like the ones we’ve experienced this summer.”
As always, The Nature Conservancy urges fisherman to land trout quickly, limit handling, and keep fish in the water as much as possible. Access restrictions are subject to change, Cornell said; The Nature Conservancy will monitor stream conditions every other week and make that decision as needed. For up-to-date information, visit facebook.com/SilverCreekPreserve for the latest updates or contact the Silver Creek Preserve office at silvercreek@tnc.org or 208-788-7910.
“We’re seeing the impacts of climate change across the state through declining levels of snowpack and rising temperatures, and we anticipate that Idaho’s water supplies will continue to fluctuate in future years,” said Neil Crescenti, Agriculture Program Manager at The Nature Conservancy. “As a community, we all need to be a part of the solutions for better use and management of water as we adapt to these changing conditions.”
For more on this story, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.
