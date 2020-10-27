Three bull moose were illegally killed and a fourth was illegally shot at in October, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported.
A large bull moose was poached during the week of Oct. 12 in Game Unit 24, west of Smiths Ferry, the department said. Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is now offering a reward for any information about the killing and can be reached at 1-800-632-5999.
On Friday, Oct. 16, two other moose were accidentally killed by hunters in separate incidents in west-central Idaho—one in the Landmark area and the other in the Snowbank area of Valley County.
In both instances, Fish and Game said hunters mistook the bull moose for bull elk. Both shootings were reported.
“Killing a moose during closed season could result in a felony and $10,000 restitution to the state, but other options exist for people who come forward and handle the mistake correctly,” Conservation Officer Marshall Haynes stated in a press release.
A fourth illegal moose-shooting incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 17, north of Payette Lake. The shooting was witnessed by a conservation officer, who reported that two hunters had mistaken the animal for an elk. The moose was uninjured.
According to Fish and Game, this month’s illegal hunts could have a detrimental effect on Southwest Idaho’s already-limited moose population.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In