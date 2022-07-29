Dry heat, gusty winds from thunderstorm downdrafts and possible lightning strikes created ripe conditions for wildfire in Blaine County on Thursday afternoon, triggering the third red-flag warning of the season for the Wood River Valley.
The warning—extended to 10 p.m. Friday—covers all valley cities as well as Stanley, Challis, Salmon and most of the central mountains in Custer and Lemhi counties.
Erratic winds and dry lightning Friday should present a challenge for the 922 firefighters battling the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, according to federal incident management system InciWeb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In