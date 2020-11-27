Any birder will tell you that the benefits of birdwatching run deep—endless entertainment, a renewed sense of calm and a greater connection to one’s surroundings, to start.
Here are seven birds that you can spot from the kitchen window this winter—pictured, right, in order of appearance—along with a few tips from local birding extraordinaire Poo Wright-Pulliam to keep them coming back.
Clark’s nutcracker
Features: Smoky gray plumage with black and white wings.
Fun fact: These corvids have phenomenal memories—“They’re the smartest birds in the world,” Wright-Pulliam said—and can recover most seeds they cache using a special triangulation technique.
Feeder picks: Aside from their main diet of pine nuts, they enjoy raw walnuts, peanuts and suet cakes.
Cassin’s finch
Features: Females are brown and speckled, while males sport raspberry-red plumage with bright crowns.
Fun fact: Cassin’s finches get their red crown feathers from the carotenoid pigments in brightly colored berries.
Feeder picks: Black oil sunflower seed, nyjer seed, thistle seed.
Steller’s jay
Features: Charcoal-black head and crest with deep blue plumage.
Fun fact: The Steller’s jay has an impressive repertoire of “stolen” songs from other birds and frequently mimics hawk and osprey calls.
Feeder picks: Unsalted nuts (walnuts, peanuts and pine nuts), black oil sunflower seeds and suet.
Evening grosbeak
Features: Males have yellow and black plumage with prominent eyebrow stripes, while females are gray and tinged with green and yellow.
Fun fact: The birds’ enormous bills change from a gray color in the winter to a waxy green in the spring.
Feeder picks: Sunflower seeds, particularly on platform feeders where a group can feast together.
Black-billed magpie
Features: Black and white body, exceptionally long tail and plumage that shines blue-green in the sunlight.
Fun fact: These highly intelligent corvids are monogamous, often forming lifelong bonds.
Feeder picks: Mealworms, raw nuts, cherries and suet. (Never offer bread slices—this can cause metabolic bone disease.)
Red-breasted nuthatch
Features: Blue-gray body with a rust-colored underbelly.
Fun fact: These small, excitable birds collect pine sap on twigs and smear the resin around their tree cavities to keep predators away. They also stuff seeds under bark for later meals, Wright-Pulliam said.
Feeder picks: Sunflower seeds, peanut pieces and suet.
Bohemian waxwing
Features: Gray overall, with a black eye mask, peachy blush around the head and white wing markings. Unlike cedar waxwings, Bohemians sport a cinnamon color under the tail.
Fun fact: These social birds migrate south from Northwest Canada in flocks up to 600.
Feeder picks: Bohemian waxwings aren’t feeder birds per se, but enjoy mountain ash berries and crab apples in backyards. If you see a group of waxwings on the ground, not to worry—the birds often get drunk after eating fermented berries and will “recover their senses,” Wright-Pulliam said.
Great article!! Thanks!
