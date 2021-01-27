Laurel Angell has joined The Nature Conservancy in Idaho as the chapter’s new conservation director, the organization announced Thursday.
Angell has a breadth of experience in environmental policy and communications. Prior to joining TNC, she served as executive director of Denver-based Western Energy Project, as a policy advisor to the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources and as a strategic consultant on water conservation and land preservation issues in Idaho, Montana and California.
Angell began her new position at TNC’s Hailey office on Monday.
“I am thrilled to have Laurel at the helm of our important conservation initiatives,” said Mark Menlove, director of The Nature Conservancy in Idaho, in a Thursday press release. “Her extensive experiences will strengthen TNC’s position as a climate leader in Idaho as we pursue our ambitious conservation goals.”
In previous roles, Angell worked to help secure landmark protections for the sage grouse and reduce methane emissions on public lands. After graduating from Vermont Law School, she served as an adjunct professor of law at American University’s Washington College of Law.
One priority for Angell will be addressing the effects of climate change in Idaho.
“As we continue to see the urgent impacts of climate change on Idaho’s lands, waters and way of life, there’s no better organization … than TNC with its partnership-based, nonpartisan approach,” she stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In