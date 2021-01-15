Blaine County resident Cynthia Woolley Kearns captured these images of a mountain lion out on the prowl directly outside her front door earlier this week. Using a Bushnell wildlife camera with motion sensors, she documented three consecutive nightly visits from the cougar outside her home on Broadford Road—the third of which is shown above. It’s not the first time she’s had run-ins with the predators, either. About ten years ago, her Border Collie-Pyreneese mix, Oreo, was attacked in her driveway, Kearns wrote in an email to the Express. Oreo got lucky—she survived thanks to the protection of leather collar studded with metal cows. “There is a hole from the cougar’s tooth in the collar right by one of the cows,” Kearns said. “Oreo was able to roll out from under the grip, but was pretty sliced up. She lived to be 16. Since then, our dogs stay in after dark!”
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Wolves lost endangered species protection this year. Idaho may offer a glimpse of what’s ahead for them nationwide.
- Skier dead after Bald Mountain accident
- Hailey eyes first-ever campground out Croy Canyon
- St. Luke’s, Health District commencing vaccine clinics
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Jan. 12
- The Roundup: Wednesday, Jan. 13
- The Roundup: Thursday, Jan. 14
- Sunshine Townhomes plan gets green light
- Little accelerates statewide rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
- Express asks readers to subscribe for online news
Images
Commented
- Half of Hailey nursing home staff decline COVID-19 vaccine (42)
- ‘Unpatriotic and un-American’: Idaho officials react to storming of U.S. Capitol (34)
- With no statewide mandate, Blaine County remains an ‘island’ of mask orders (31)
- Hold Republican election deniers accountable (30)
- Stennett asks legislative leadership to postpone session (30)
- Express asks readers to subscribe for online news (29)
- Ketchum Rep. sues Legislature, Speaker over COVID accommodations (19)
- Wolves lost endangered species protection this year. Idaho may offer a glimpse of what’s ahead for them nationwide. (17)
- F&G proposes expanded moose, mountain goat hunts (17)
- Ketchum mulls ways to address COVID risk at post office (16)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In