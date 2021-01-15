lion.jpg
Courtesy photos by Cynthia Woolley Kearns

Blaine County resident Cynthia Woolley Kearns captured these images of a mountain lion out on the prowl directly outside her front door earlier this week. Using a Bushnell wildlife camera with motion sensors, she documented three consecutive nightly visits from the cougar outside her home on Broadford Road—the third of which is shown above. It’s not the first time she’s had run-ins with the predators, either. About ten years ago, her Border Collie-Pyreneese mix, Oreo, was attacked in her driveway, Kearns wrote in an email to the Express. Oreo got lucky—she survived thanks to the protection of leather collar studded with metal cows. “There is a hole from the cougar’s tooth in the collar right by one of the cows,” Kearns said. “Oreo was able to roll out from under the grip, but was pretty sliced up. She lived to be 16. Since then, our dogs stay in after dark!”

