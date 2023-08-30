Chris Wood

Trout Unlimited President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Wood visited with the Idaho Mountain Express in Ketchum on Monday, Aug. 21.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

During his annual trip to the Wood River Valley and visit with the members of the local Hemingway Chapter, Trout Unlimited President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Wood sat down last week with the Idaho Mountain Express to talk all things angling and cold water conservation.

Wood has worked for Trout Unlimited for more than 20 years, serving as CEO since 2010.

Founded in 1959, the nonprofit organization headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, has about 400 chapters nationwide and an annual revenue of about $50 million. In the 13 years he has been CEO, Wood said the organization has gone from about $20 million in annual revenue to setting its sights this year on bringing in $100 million.

