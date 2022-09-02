Editor’s Note: This story is the third part of a series covering the past, present and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which was created by an act of Congress on Aug. 22, 1972. The first installment was published on Aug. 17, and the second was published on Aug. 24.
It’s easy today to take for granted the abundance of unspoiled and undeveloped lands that surround the Wood River Valley. But 50 years ago, federal protections didn’t exist as conservationists faced off against mining, ranching and development interests eager to access the region’s natural resources.
The establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in 1972 put an end to the debate, setting aside 756,000 acres of public lands and waters, including 700 miles of hiking trails and 300 high-elevation alpine lakes.
The Sawtooth National Recreation Area offers boundless backpacking, fishing, cycling, climbing, hunting and rafting opportunities. The SNRA is home to four mountain ranges (the Sawtooths, White Clouds, Smoky Mountains and Boulder Mountains), the headwaters of four major river systems (the Payette, Salmon, Boise and Big Wood rivers) and several threatened species, including the Canada lynx, wolverine, sockeye and Chinook salmon, and bighorn sheep.
Things could have looked much different. In 1968, a mining operation at 8,000 feet on the flanks of Castle Peak in the White Cloud Mountains drew powerful opposition from a local contingent of activists in the Wood River Valley known as the Sawtooth Conservation Council. The group joined with others in Boise and Idaho Falls to help sway public opinion, and the votes of federal lawmakers, to favor conservation.
The Community Library in Ketchum was recently gifted a trove of documents, letters, news and magazine clippings and artwork from that era. The collection is now available as a historical resource, thanks to a group of like-minded individuals determined to defend a pristine portion of Idaho’s backcountry.
Mining historian and Bellevue resident Tom Blanchard and illustrator Evelyn Phillips received the collection from environmental activist Lynn Stone, who herself had received them from Dick Meyer, a part of the 1968 fight against ASARCO mining company’s plans to mine molybdenum in the White Clouds.
“Thanks in part to the Sawtooth Conservation Council, the White Cloud Mountains were included in the SNRA, and Castle Peak was protected from the scars of an open pit mine,” said Blanchard, former board chair of the Idaho State Historical Society.
Blanchard said one member of the group used his skills and reputation as a painter to draw attention to the potential destruction of the eastern flank of Castle Peak. His name was Don Bennett, also known as “Bemco.”
“Bemco was one of our first plein air artists in the area who became very prominent,” Blanchard said.
The conservation activists from the Wood River Valley who joined together to fight the mine included Pat Bartholomew, Don and Doris Bennett, Clarica Blechman, Donna Downs, Bebe Hammerle, Ray Jefferson, Barrie Kiesel, Sy Kolman, Paul Mathes, Sue Mathes, Dick Meyer, Dr. George Saviers, Lou Stur, Jean Terra and Jack Wilderman. The group included teachers, climbers and at least one doctor.
“Jobs versus resource protection [and extraction] became the defining issue of the 1970 gubernatorial election,” Blanchard said. “A projected 20,000 tons of mine waste daily and a massive open pit led Cecil Andrus, a young politician from Orofino, to challenge Gov. [Don] Samuelson. Andrus went on to guide Idaho politics for the next 40 years.”
Blanchard said Samuelson heartily endorsed the molybdenum mine, which was being operated by helicopter and a crew of 60. To ease the equipment supply backload, ASARCO needed a road up Little Boulder Creek, Blanchard said.
“This road permit triggered a massive public response that was to change Idaho, expedite the creation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and give birth to the Idaho Conservation League,” Blanchard said. “Bemco hired his own personal helicopter flight to Castle Peak where he took pictures of the area and the mine camp. Bennett came back to Ketchum and sketched out a charcoal drawing of the peak.”
Blanchard said the ASARCO Castle Peak mine ceased exploration shortly after Bennett’s trip. The company agreed to apply for a Forest Service road permit, which was then linked to a larger impact study estimated to take several years. In the meantime, Congress was working on a bill to protect the area as a national recreation area or national park.
“After the election of Andrus as governor, Idaho political thinking shifted in favor of preservation over jobs,” Blanchard said. “A number of things were critical to establishing the SNRA, but most important was when ASARCO realized they could not continue mining by using a helicopter only, without a mining road. They had a bulldozer and drilling rigs that had already been flown in.”
Blanchard said ASARCO filed numerous adjacent mining claims all along Littler Boulder Creek up to Castle Peak to ensure that they would have rights to build a road.
“But the road was halted until the company could create the equivalent of an environmental impact study, before the Environmental Protection Agency even existed,” Blanchard said. “One of the main tools used today for such protections is the Clean Water Act, which also didn’t exist back then.”
Blanchard said a collection of activists, journalists and conservation-minded people in the Sawtooth Conservation Council helped sway lawmakers in favor of expansion of the SNRA boundaries into the White Clouds.
“And Bemco, well, he had the pilot land the helicopter right down in the middle of the mining camp, which was a pretty audacious thing to do.”
The SNRA was formally created on Aug. 22, 1972. It included the White Clouds and Castle Peak. The Castle Peak area was dedicated as wilderness in 2015 under the guidance of Rep. Mike Simpson. The White Cloud Wilderness was officially named the Cecil D. Andrus White Cloud Wilderness in 2018.
Bemco’s daughter, Kristi Turco, lives in Blaine County and recently retired from teaching after 33 years. She said she was in college when her father became embroiled in the Castle Peak mine controversy.
“The Sawtooth Conservation Council were all friends and like-minded citizens, pretty much local characters,” Turco said. “My father said that he high-tailed it out of Custer County after a public hearing in which he testified because he didn’t want to get tarred and feathered. He was joking, but people like him were quite active at that time—and thank goodness they were.”
Turco said she has been watching as the Idaho Legislature opposed celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the SNRA because, as she said, “it might open the door to the federal government protecting more land.”
“But federal protection is how these areas have been able to remain pristine wilderness,” Turco said. “My two sons, Bemco’s grandchildren, are now hiking and climbing in the White Clouds and elsewhere in the SNRA. They wouldn’t have that area if not for locals who were active back at that time, and their grandfather was one of those people.” ￼
