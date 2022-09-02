Castle Peak 1968 mining operation drew strong opposition from local conservation groups

Don “Bemco” Bennett’s charcoal drawing of Castle Peak, including areas that would have been impacted by mining operations, is now in a collection at The Community Library in Ketchum.

 Courtesy drawing

Editor's Note

Editor’s Note: This story is the third part of a series covering the past, present and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which was created by an act of Congress on Aug. 22, 1972. The first installment was published on Aug. 17, and the second was published on Aug. 24.

It’s easy today to take for granted the abundance of unspoiled and undeveloped lands that surround the Wood River Valley. But 50 years ago, federal protections didn’t exist as conservationists faced off against mining, ranching and development interests eager to access the region’s natural resources.

The establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in 1972 put an end to the debate, setting aside 756,000 acres of public lands and waters, including 700 miles of hiking trails and 300 high-elevation alpine lakes.

The Sawtooth National Recreation Area offers boundless backpacking, fishing, cycling, climbing, hunting and rafting opportunities. The SNRA is home to four mountain ranges (the Sawtooths, White Clouds, Smoky Mountains and Boulder Mountains), the headwaters of four major river systems (the Payette, Salmon, Boise and Big Wood rivers) and several threatened species, including the Canada lynx, wolverine, sockeye and Chinook salmon, and bighorn sheep.

In their element: Spyder and Nic Turco, grandsons of Don “Bemco” Bennett explore the SNRA.

tevans@mtexpress.com

