21-07-03 Fish Rescue 3 Roland-WF.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Members of the local Hemingway chapter of Trout Unlimited relocated 1,600 drought-doomed trout upstream into the Big Wood River on Sunday morning near Bellevue’s Howard Preserve. A number of volunteers used a 50-foot net to gather fish in several rounds, transferring them into buckets before tallying and releasing them into other stretches of the Big Wood. Record-breaking low river flows have already left fish stranded in shallow pools across the valley. According to chapter member Ed Northen, over 14,000 trout were rescued last summer—a number he expects to top this year. On Tuesday, the Big Wood River in Bellevue was flowing at just 123 cubic feet per second, lower than the previous minimum recorded flow—359 cubic feet per second—noted by the U.S. Geological Survey on the same day in 2020.

Load comments