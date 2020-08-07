Community School teacher Phil Huss photographed these two wolverines romping around the snow last month near Sapphire Lake in the Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness. Ten Community School students partaking in Huss’ outdoor leadership course counted a total of three wolverines in the White Clouds, Huss said. The wolverine—primarily found in remote, rugged sections of mountainous terrain—is a solitary animal with the ability to take down moose and mountain goats using its long claws and powerful jaw.
Currently, the wolverine is listed by the Idaho State Wildlife Action Plan as a “Tier 1” Species of Greatest Conservation Need, mostly due to threats from climate change and winter recreationalists.
