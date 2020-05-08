Spawning rainbow trout were very evident in the Big Wood River near a diversion dam in Bellevue on Wednesday. River fishing closed April 1, allowing spawning activity to occur. Fishing will reopen May 23 for Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer.
