A consensus of scientists agrees that business as usual on planet Earth is leading toward environmental devastation and rampant climate instability. Could ancient ways of knowing deeply rooted in place help restore more responsible paths forward?
The global nonprofit organization Nia Tero employs Indigenous wisdom, practices and protocols in the fight to preserve biodiversity, while empowering native communities in the protection of their homelands from colonization and destruction.
“Over a million species are in danger of extinction simply because of the way we [mainstream society] are living,” said Michael Painter, a member of the Cherokee Nation and Managing Director of Programs for Nia Tero. “We humans can only live so long ignoring all the systems of which we are a part.”
Painter gave a talk titled “Thriving Peoples. Thriving Places” at the seventh annual Sun Valley Forum on Monday at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum. He pointed out that about 350 million Indigenous people worldwide manage some of the most biodiverse regions in the world. Indigenous people represent only 5% of the human population but live in and manage over a third of the land surface of Earth, or twice the size of South America, Painter said.
A Ford Foundation report published several years ago showed that protecting Indigenous sovereignty and lifeways would be the best way to protect these vital ecosystems.
“Those systems, if we don’t respect them, will course correct, and that’s what’s happening right now,” Painter said. “The planet will take care of the threat and that threat is us, ignorant humans.”
Nia Tero, founded in 2017 and based in Seattle, supports cultural resilience, storytelling and policy initiatives in the Boral Forest, Pacific Islands and Amazonia. The group operates under the premises of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Painter said Nia Tero has a role to play in highlighting the practices of Traditional Ecological Knowledge, land management systems based on cultural values and practices that have helped Indigenous groups live in harmony with flourishing ecosystems. The organization works to share these values and practices with non-Indigenous communities.
“Working with our Indigenous partners around the world we are about replenishing the planet,” Painter said. “Not imagining some alternate reality. We are about working with people with thousands of years of carefully accumulated experience and wisdom and observation that they use to guide living with, rather than using up.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In