Author Jeff Goodell.

 Courtesy photo by Matt Valentine

Far-flung partners from around the world and the Wood River Valley will gather June 20-23 for the eighth Sun Valley Forum titled, “The Multiplier Effect: Partnering to Accelerate Climate Solutions.”

This year’s lineup features leaders in the world of climate action and innovation will include Brady Walkinshaw, CEO of Earth Alliance, which was founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, as well as Cecilia Martinez of the Bezos Earth Fund.

In all, more than 50 speakers will take to the stages at The Argyros Performing Arts Center and the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum. The event will provide opportunities to network, mingle and build relationships with like-minded people.

19-12-18 Aimee Christensen W.jpg

Aimée Christensen

tevans@mtexpress.com

