Far-flung partners from around the world and the Wood River Valley will gather June 20-23 for the eighth Sun Valley Forum titled, “The Multiplier Effect: Partnering to Accelerate Climate Solutions.”
This year’s lineup features leaders in the world of climate action and innovation will include Brady Walkinshaw, CEO of Earth Alliance, which was founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and billionaire Laurene Powell Jobs, as well as Cecilia Martinez of the Bezos Earth Fund.
In all, more than 50 speakers will take to the stages at The Argyros Performing Arts Center and the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum. The event will provide opportunities to network, mingle and build relationships with like-minded people.
Aimee Christensen, the founder and CEO of Ketchum-based sustainability advisory firm Christensen Global, is spearheading this year’s programs with a wide range of influential partners.
“At this time of unprecedented urgency, collaboration is critical to accelerate our efforts,” Christensen said. “We are gathering businesses, policymakers, philanthropists, investors, storytellers, and entrepreneurs across energy, food and agriculture, capital and communications.”
Christensen spoke to the Mountain Express after returning from a meeting of potential investors in clean technology in New York City. She said the skies were thick with smoke from wildfires raging across Quebec, a stark reminder of global climate change.
"The smoke in New York is a real wake-up call,” Christensen said. “People are putting masks back on and not working out outside, but when will this change behaviors in the financial industry at speed and scale?”
One focus of this year’s forum is to engender collaborations for the serious business of climate action using fun and games.
One of the forum’s “multiplier effect” sessions, “Gaming for Impact,” will enlist The Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center to bring together gaming executives, game developers, storytellers, and philanthropists to advance gaming as a tool to reach billions of gamers with climate solutions.
The Arsht-Rock Center’s Director Kathy Baughman McLeod has a mission to build individual and community resilience to climate impacts with the goal to reach 1 billion people worldwide with climate resilience solutions by 2030.
“Every day, more than 3 billion people play video games worldwide,” Baughman McLeod said. “This reach allows us to meet people where they are, in virtual spaces they already engage with, and equip them with new knowledge and actionable skills to survive and thrive in the face of climate change.”
Game developer and climate action entrepreneur Henk Rogers, the protagonist in the now-streaming Apple TV film “Tetris,” will attend the forum. Based in Hawaii, Rogers is the founder of Blue Planet Alliance. His Blue Planet Foundation helped the state of Hawaii pass legislation to make it the first state to use 100% renewable energy by 2045.
“In Hawaii, we already hit our 2030 goal of 40% renewable energy. Two territories and 21 other states have copied our legislation,” Rogers said during an interview to Parade Magazine in April.
Christensen said virtual reality headsets will be used at the forum to engage with interactional gaming scenarios around climate solutions.
Author and Rolling Stone writer Jeffrey Goodell has attended four Sun Valley forums. He is a 2020 Guggenheim Fellow, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and an acclaimed climate science writer. His latest book, due out this summer is titled: “The Heat Will Kill You First.”
Goodell said the Sun Valley Forum is unlike other conferences he has attended.
“It’s not too big and not too small,” Goodell said. “Due to Aimee Christensen’s long association with climate action, there is a great diversity of people. It feels like everyone there is someone I want to talk with and learn from.”
And how will these “ Far flung partners” be arriving and departing ? Not to mention being transported and cared for while in Idaho.
...green, sustainable, eco-friendly, bio-fueled jet aircraft?
