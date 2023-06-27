Sun Valley Forum focuses on 'game changing' funding to address climate change

In the face of increased drought, forest fires, floods and heat waves, people around the world, and right here in the Wood River Valley, are being forced to reckon with, adapt to or outright flee the consequences of climate change.
Last week the 8th Annual Sun Valley Forum brought about 60 speakers from around the globe to share resistance efforts against the fossil fuel industry, and mitigation plans and climate action scenarios designed to head off multiple crises around the globe from weather instability. A team of leading journalists from the New York Times, Bloomberg and Rolling Stone magazine took turns interviewing activists and entrepreneurs working in the vanguard of climate action to protect people and the environment.
The overall impression of the forum was that while the most vulnerable communities are often trapped on the front lines of fossil-fueled catastrophes, the more nimble and moneyed classes see a slew of investment opportunities on the horizon as countries accelerate what was described as an epochal shift to clean energy alternatives.
None of the forum’s guests seemed to think change was coming soon enough to offset widespread ecological disasters that have already begun, changes that scientists long ago agreed would take place following a rise of CO2 emissions by 1.5% above pre-industrial levels.
“The fossil fuel companies are not going to manage their own decline,” said climate activist and forum speaker Tzeporah Berman, who has been working on environmental policies for more than 30 years and has received death threats in response. Berman recently received $2 million in funding to create global strategies for climate change action. She presented her model at the forum for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, based on a similar treaty designed for nuclear weapons disarmament. The proposed new treaty is geared toward cutting carbon emissions at the source of production, rather than on the side of consumer demand.
“Every oil company out there wants to be the one that sells the last barrel of oil,” Berman said. “Why are we cutting with only one side of the scissors?”
Along with the disheartening conglomeration of climate disaster news that came from speakers at the forum, there also came tales of resilience, innovation and capitalist solutions. Innovations like ground-based heat pumps, pyrolysis oil from burned forest, sustainable aviation fuels and hemp insulation products, to big rollouts in electric vehicle infrastructure and energy storage technologies were on display.
Kathy Baughman McLeod, senior vice president and director of the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, said she was working with the Self-Employed Women’s Association in India, where some shopkeepers are blistering their hands while working outside during heat waves. She said they have been targeted for micro-financed insurance plans that keep them home (and paid) when temperatures rise beyond a certain point.
Lisa Freidman, a climate policy reporter at the New York Times, and many others at the forum, said clean energy solutions and technology are already available, but that cultural and political shifts are needed to put them into action.
“It’s about agency, and it’s about power,” Freidman said.
Power was in abundance at the forum, which included money managers and bankers with tens if not hundreds of billions in assets under their control. Brooks Preston, Managing Director for Energy Transition Investments at Macquarie Asset Management, described the process of switching existing seaports to renewable activities.
“It’s easier to decarbonize investments than it is to decarbonize the economy,” Preston said.
Some touted green exchange-traded and mutual funds that have reportedly been beating the S&P Index, like Kunle Apampa, the head of client solutions and partnerships at the Capricorn Investment Group, with $9 billion in assets, and Ian Monroe, president of Etho Capital. Monroe’s own home in Washington was destroyed by a wildfire that he attributes to climate change.
Much of the forum’s attention was directed to the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a federal legislation package that provides $369 billion in energy security and climate change programs over the next 10 years. Together with the 2022 $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021, the overlapping laws are expected to introduce $2 trillion in new federal spending over the next 10 years.
“Capital is the fuel to push out solutions to the marketplace,” said Sun Valley Forum founder Aimée Christensen during one of the many rapid-fire presentations, which were designed to create collaborations across the fields of finance, innovation, philanthropy and media.
Matt Peterson, CEO of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, said the IRA was a “game changer” that could “unlock trillions and trillions of dollars” in the years to come for investments in clean energy development programs.
Peterson, who formerly led the city of Los Angeles’ climate action programs, said significant change must come from cities, where 70% of gross domestic and 70% of greenhouse gas emissions are produced. He spoke about an electric vehicle car share program for residents of public housing, which he described as “a captive audience with real need.”
Peterson said thanks to subsidies, the program provides EV users with automobiles for $5 per hour, rather than the market rate of $12 per hour for the general public. He said he hopes to scale the model program nationally and increase charging capacity in low-income neighborhoods.
Another forum participant lauded a plan to install car-charging stations on street lighting poles.
“But technology alone is not going to save us,” Peterson said. “It’s also about political will.”
Yet some policy changes affecting global commerce appear to be coming too fast for some companies to keep up with. A case study was presented about Jaguar Land Rover, which opened a “state of the art” 500-million-pound gas and diesel engine manufacturing plant in 2020, only six months before the UK governments’ announcement to phase out fossil fueled cars by 2030, and about a year before the EU called for no more combustion engine cars by 2035. Obsolete assets like these—and potentially stranded assets in the fossil fuel sector—were an ongoing topic of discussion at the forum.
Joshua Lincoln, a senior fellow at the Fletcher School’s Centre for International Law and Governance at Tufts University, provided a global perspective on what many described as a “just transition” to renewable energy. He said some countries that rely largely on oil to fund services could be seriously impacted by the transition. He recommended north-south “co-development and co-ownership” of clean technologies to offset potential global instability and conflicts.
“We are moving very fast,” Lincoln said, who worked for years with United Nations programs. “We only win if we all win.”
A considerable amount of time was spent by forum participants in devising slogans and frameworks for communicating the social and political messaging around climate issues, with the hope of convincing the “moveable middle” to act.
Several participants shared with the Mountain Express what they learned at the Sun Valley Forum and potential collaborations sparked by personal interactions.
Idaho Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, said he will be exploring how best to implement ideas he gathered at the forum with “Idaho Launch,” a state program that prepares community colleges to take advantage of climate action changes.
“Everyone I spoke with here had something to offer,” Taylor said. “There are so many avenues to follow.”
David Banks, chief conservation officer at The Nature Conservancy, said he gained some insight into how people are creating financial mechanisms to solve the climate crisis while making money at the same time. He also stressed the importance of listening to indigenous and rural communities as the transition proceeds.
“The more we listen, the more difference we can make,” Banks said.
Conservation International Senior Vice President of Conservation Finance Agustin Silvani said the forum provided an opportunity for him to get outside of his “conservation bubble,” by speaking with youth activists and renewable energy experts.
