Sun Valley Forum focuses on 'game changing' funding to address climate change

Journalists hosted rapid-fire panels during the Sun Valley Forum last week at The Argyros in Ketchum.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

In the face of increased drought, forest fires, floods and heat waves, people around the world, and right here in the Wood River Valley, are being forced to reckon with, adapt to or outright flee the consequences of climate change.

Last week the 8th Annual Sun Valley Forum brought about 60 speakers from around the globe to share resistance efforts against the fossil fuel industry, and mitigation plans and climate action scenarios designed to head off multiple crises around the globe from weather instability. A team of leading journalists from the New York Times, Bloomberg and Rolling Stone magazine took turns interviewing activists and entrepreneurs working in the vanguard of climate action to protect people and the environment.

The overall impression of the forum was that while the most vulnerable communities are often trapped on the front lines of fossil-fueled catastrophes, the more nimble and moneyed classes see a slew of investment opportunities on the horizon as countries accelerate what was described as an epochal shift to clean energy alternatives.

A group of Sun Valley Forum participants met at the Limelight Hotel early on June 21 for a workshop on how to change public thinking on climate action.

