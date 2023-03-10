Study underway to test sheep grazing’s impact on cheatgrass

A band of sheep grazed an allotment on the east side of the Wood River Valley in October. They were part of an experiment aimed at reducing a harmful invasive species.

 Courtesy photo

A three-year study is underway in the Wood River Valley to measure the potential impact commercial sheep grazing could have on reducing the proliferation of cheatgrass, an invasive species that increases the risk of wildfire and hurts agricultural production in the western United States.

The study is funded by a $350,000 research and education grant from Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE), a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The study is being conducted by an interdisciplinary team of researchers from Boise State University, Brigham Young University, Oregon State University, U.S. Forest Service range managers, and sheep producers who graze their animals on the Sawtooth National Forest.

