A three-year study is underway in the Wood River Valley to measure the potential impact commercial sheep grazing could have on reducing the proliferation of cheatgrass, an invasive species that increases the risk of wildfire and hurts agricultural production in the western United States.
The study is funded by a $350,000 research and education grant from Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE), a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The study is being conducted by an interdisciplinary team of researchers from Boise State University, Brigham Young University, Oregon State University, U.S. Forest Service range managers, and sheep producers who graze their animals on the Sawtooth National Forest.
According to the USDA, the presence of cheatgrass, which was introduced to the U.S. in the 1800s, “can diminish recreational opportunities, reduce available forage, degrade wildlife diversity and habitat, and decrease land values.”
The study, which began in 2022, aims to use targeted grazing experiments to answer the question of how and if sheep can be used to reduce cheatgrass and wildfire risk, while also examining the economic costs and benefits of this practice.
“The idea here is that something has to be done about the cheatgrass problem,” said principal investigator Kelly Hopping, assistant professor of human-environment systems at Boise State University. “This study is not to advocate for targeted grazing by any means. As an ecologist, I genuinely want to test what works and what doesn’t.”
The study areas are located in the Deer Creek and Limekiln grazing allotments in the east Wood River Valley at elevations ranging from 5,945 to 7,572 feet where mean cheatgrass cover was measured at 63% in 2022.
“We expect sheep to eat the cheatgrass when it’s green and before its seed heads get spiky and unpalatable later in the summer,” Hopping said.
Cheatgrass starts growing in the fall, if there’s enough rain and favorable weather to support it, Hopping said, and it’s also available earlier in the spring than most native species.
“We’re trying to take advantage of those differences in seasonal timing by bringing the sheep to the plots when the cheatgrass will be at a good stage for grazing and when there will be less opportunity for the sheep to choose to eat other plants,” Hopping said.
Grazing “treatments” will compare dormant-season grazing in spring and fall, when cheatgrass is growing but most perennial native species are not, to “traditional” summer grazing. Small test areas will be grazed by 1,000 sheep at various times of year to determine the impact of sheep grazing on the invasive species.
Vegetation, soil and wildfire fuels data will also be sampled in the test plots each summer.
“We will also learn a lot about the ecosystem. We are looking at every plant species in our plots,” Hopping said. “We’re not implementing a more intense targeted grazing treatment in the summer, when they would very likely focus on eating the native species.”
The “Targeted Grazing by Sheep to Manage Cheatgrass in Idaho’s Rangelands” project summary states that outreach to producers, land managers, researchers and the general public—locally and regionally—will occur in a number of ways, ranging from field days to podcasts.
“Rangeland monitoring workshops will build knowledge and shared understanding among land managers, sheep producers, and herders, with trainings offered in Spanish to serve the primarily Spanish-speaking sheepherder community,” states the summary. “To contribute to youth education about rangeland issues, we will develop lesson plans about the invasive annual grass-fire cycle and targeted grazing with sheep, which will be shared with teachers in Idaho and beyond. These efforts will increase knowledge of the potential for using sheep as a management tool, while broadening public acceptance for active rangeland management.”
