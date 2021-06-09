A study recently completed by a group of young researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles found that light pollution from nearby cities and mining operations could potentially impact the pristine night skies of the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve.
At 906,000 acres, the dark-sky reserve—which includes Sun Valley, Ketchum, Stanley and a large area of the Sawtooth National Forest—is the third largest in the world. It’s largely protected by the passage of dark-sky ordinances in Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey.
Of particular concern to its future is the Thompson Creek Mine near Challis, the researchers found.
“There was a significant reduction in light pollution pre-2017 when, due to public pressure, the mine made a conscious effort to reduce its light pollution,” they stated in a recent report. “More recently however, light pollution is increasing … [T]he light emitted from its nighttime operations is known to impact the reserve’s night sky. Light output from the mine has noticeably grown over the course of just a year.”
Ten UCLA researchers partnered directly with the reserve earlier this spring to better understand the year-over-year progression of light pollution within and outside its boundaries. Starting in March, they used satellite remote sensing (SRS) and geographic information system (GIS) techniques to create detailed light pollution maps of Idaho, looking at the yearly changes in light pollution for each county to help pinpoint where light pollution is coming from.
The collaboration was the outcrop of a longtime friendship between Professor Travis Longcore, a leading expert on the environmental consequences of artificial night lighting, and Steve Pauley—aka “Dr. Dark”—a founding member of the Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance.
“We are very grateful for their taking on this project. The report will help make the reserve a better place and improve the quality of life in our valley,” said Pauley, a retired ear, nose and throat doctor in Ketchum.
Following their March visit to central Idaho, Longcore’s students used imagery from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite, or VIIRS, a sensor onboard a satellite operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, to track and map light output in Idaho.
The group found slight increases in light pollution levels between 2013 and 2020 in Camas, Blaine, Custer and Twin Falls counties, and slight decreases in Elmore and Ada counties.
The researchers also mapped out the best astrophotography spots for both professional photographers and amateur photographers on the reserve and studied the negative effects of light pollution on bull trout, sockeye salmon and other endangered fish in Idaho.
“Artificial light at night can have many negative effects on freshwater fish, including increases in predation, the disruption of melatonin and natural reproductive cycles, and the slowing or complete halting of migration,” they stated.
The full project report and interactive maps can be found at bit.ly/2TVumJT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In