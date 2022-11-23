Youth Salmon Protectors

Students from Wood River High School demonstrate in Twin Falls to support breaching the four Lower Snake River dams.

 Courtesy photo

A group of high school students from the Wood River Valley dropped a banner from the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls on Nov. 12 that read “Restore the Lower Snake River” and “Honor Indigenous Rights and Treaties.”

Their public demonstration, which also occurred elsewhere along the rim of the Snake River Canyon, was meant to draw attention to an effort to breach the four lower Snake River Dams in Washington and restore wild salmon and steelhead runs.

Endangered sockeye salmon migrate more than 900 miles from spawning areas in the Sawtooth Valley near Sun Valley to the Pacific Ocean, and back, the longest run in the Lower 48 states. Dams on the Lower Snake River are an impediment to their journey.

