Mackay Dam’s spillway—shown here on the left—is in great need of repair, according to the Big Lost River Irrigation District. However, the more pressing concern is two underwater headgates that can no longer close. Pictured to the right is the dam’s plunge pool leading into the Big Lost River.

The failure of two 105-year-old underwater gates on the Mackay Dam last month has prevented the Big Lost River Irrigation District from being able to release water from Mackay Reservoir in a controlled manner, causing flows to rush into the Big Lost River at nearly twice the normal rate for this time of year.

In a Wednesday interview, Irrigation District Manager Kevin Whitcomb said that two of the five release gates got stuck in early to mid-June. The district now has no choice but to let the reservoir drain down through August and make necessary repairs once the dam is empty.

Currently, water is emptying into the Big Lost River at about 900 cubic feet per second, Whitcomb said. Normally in late July, the outflow would be closer to 500 cubic feet per second.

