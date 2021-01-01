Already on edge due to a deadly viral pandemic, Wood River Valley residents were further rattled early in the evening of March 31 by the second largest earthquake ever recorded in Idaho.
The U.S. Geological Survey pinpointed the 6.5 magnitude quake to a spot deep underground about 20 miles northwest of Stanley.
“Perceived shaking for the quake was very strong,” the USGS reported. “The event was widely felt, with close to 16,000 ‘Did You Feel It?’ reports thus far submitted, but [is] likely to have low impact.”
According to a USGS response map, the quake was felt as far north as southern British Columbia and Alberta, and as far west as western Washington and Oregon.
Idaho’s strongest recorded earthquake was the 6.9 magnitude Borah quake—four times stronger than one this year—which caused about $12.5 million in damage and killed two children in Challis in 1983.
According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, no damage was reported in Stanley or Challis from this year’s quake. The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving only a handful of reports of minor damage.
Hailey resident Ginna Lagergren, who experienced both quakes, said she felt a distinct difference, with the movement this time “vibrating, not bumping up and down like the 1983 quake.”
The quake brought down two distinctive rock formations in the Sawtooth Mountains—the Arrowhead and the summit block and a smaller block at the apex of the Finger of Fate, one of the Sawtooths’ most-climbed rock formations.
For months afterward, the USGS reported many aftershocks at various epicenters near the initial quake. In late May, geophysicist Don Blakeman at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colo., said, “This is still a very active series.”
An aftershock in August triggered a large rockslide in the Sawtooths that resulted in the destruction of Baron Spire, a 120-foot granite rock formation perhaps better known to climbers as “Old Smoothie.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In