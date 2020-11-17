Eighty-one aftershocks from the 6.5-magnitude earthquake earlier this year were recorded near Stanley over the past week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The initial earthquake struck near Stanley on March 31 and was credited with causing avalanches, landslides and more destruction to mountains and lake shores in the region.
The strongest aftershock between Nov. 11-Nov. 17 measured a magnitude 4.3 and occurred at 3:54 a.m. Friday, with an epicenter 15 miles northwest of Stanley. The tremor was felt “lightly” in the Wood River Valley, according to the USGS Community Intensity Map.
The next-strongest aftershock had a magnitude of 4.1 and occurred about 9 miles north-northwest of Stanley at 1:48 p.m.
Overall, the 81 aftershocks recorded this past week had a mean magnitude of 2.5.
Aftershocks....house fires....CV-19 exploding....schools in turmoil....police scaring people.... Does it seem to anyone else that 'the news' is deliberately keeping us in fear? Well, at least until Old Joe is inaugurated, and then, only stories of roses and happiness, and probably a vaccine, and skiing, and economic prosperity! Shield yourselves from 'the news'.
this paper is admittedly a left leaning source of news so they would be glossing it over already so no...i think news like this is what news agencys do... listen to the song dirty laundry by don henley or one of those eagles and it"ll splain it to you lucy"
