Effects of the earthquake, like this landslide on Redfish Lake, have been visible across the Sawtooth region since the quake hit on March 31.

Eighty-one aftershocks from the 6.5-magnitude earthquake earlier this year were recorded near Stanley over the past week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The initial earthquake struck near Stanley on March 31 and was credited with causing avalanches, landslides and more destruction to mountains and lake shores in the region.

The strongest aftershock between Nov. 11-Nov. 17 measured a magnitude 4.3 and occurred at 3:54 a.m. Friday, with an epicenter 15 miles northwest of Stanley. The tremor was felt “lightly” in the Wood River Valley, according to the USGS Community Intensity Map.

The next-strongest aftershock had a magnitude of 4.1 and occurred about 9 miles north-northwest of Stanley at 1:48 p.m.

Overall, the 81 aftershocks recorded this past week had a mean magnitude of 2.5.

