Special Delivery

March came in like a lion, dropping storm after storm on the Wood River Valley—and bumping the snow-water equivalent in the Big Wood River basin, including these East Fork mailboxes, to 139% of normal for March 16, according to data from USDA’s National Resource Conservation Service. The Little Wood River drainage around Carey is even further ahead, clocking 151% of normal. That bodes well for the irrigation year ahead, but it also brings short-term hazards. In the past week, avalanches have blocked the Big Wood River, closed roads in and out of the Wood River Valley, collided with 10 homes and killed a snowmobiler near Stanley, Sawtooth Avalanche Center Forecaster Ethan Davis said. “The avalanche activity in and around the Wood River Valley was truly historic,” he writes in this week’s Avalanche Report, Page 15. “There were hundreds of avalanches to be seen from the valley floor. We’re still sorting through photos to catalog these incredible events.”
