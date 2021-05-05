The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is currently developing a land-based outfitter and guide management plan to streamline the processing of outfitter and guide proposals and will take public comment in the summer.
Boating, horseback riding, backcountry skiing and snowmobiling activity have increased significantly in the SNRA since 2008, according to the U.S. Forest Service. New or additional activities permitted in the SNRA could include heli-skiing, scenic tours and dog sledding.
“Outdoor recreation, both guided and private, is the main reason most people visit the Sawtooth NRA. This current planning process will guide the outfitter and guide program for the foreseeable future, so I strongly encourage community members, guides and visitors to the area to be engaged in the process and review the draft plan,” said Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan in a press release last month.
The U.S. Forest Service recently classified different sections of the SNRA based on recreational use. While the Wood River drainage and eastern half of the Sawtooth Wilderness are considered “high use,” or red, areas north of the Sawtooth Wilderness are shaded green, representing lower use.
“In the green compartment, a wide spectrum of activities would be considered,” the Forest Service stated. “Although there is room for growth, the number of permits, type of use and amount of use authorized will be carefully monitored for changing conditions.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/3ejC7B6.
