The Sawtooth National Recreation Area will implement a food storage order on May 29 to prevent recreational users from attracting black bears.
The order—effective until Sept. 6—requires campers and day users to store attractants in locked cars, locked campers or bear-resistant containers approved by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Top attractants include food, beer coolers, cooking oil, lotions, pet foods, and empty food and beverage containers.
“Animal carcasses must be acceptably stored or located at least 100 yards away from any camping or sleeping area or National Forest System trail,” the Forest Service stated.
Past incidents at SNRA campsites have involved bears feeding on cooking waste and garbage, usually while visitors are away from their campsites or sleeping. In 2017 alone, more than 20 bear incidents were reported.
Black bear hunters using bait stations in the SNRA—a legal practice beginning Thursday—are exempt from the food storage order. Bait stations can use meat, pastries, dog food and syrups, among other attractants, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Though violating either the SNRA’s summer food storage or occupancy order is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, Thomas noted in a previous interview that forest personnel will issue warnings before fines in most cases.
