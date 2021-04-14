In light of an unprecedented influx of travelers to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area last summer, the U.S. Forest Service will reduce the camping stay length in the SNRA from 16 to 10 days starting next month, it announced in a Monday press release.
The new 10-day limit will be in effect from May 1 through Sept. 15. Specifically, occupancy is limited to “10 days within a 30-day period within a 30-mile radius,” the Forest Service said.
“As public recreation use continues to grow, so does the competition for camping and parking, conflicts between users and impacts to the land,” the agency stated. “We want you to enjoy your stay and in doing so help us provide opportunities for others by adhering to the stay limit.”
Visitation to the SNRA last year was up 500% since 2016, according to a report from the Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley.
“I cannot confirm that visitation was up 500%, but it sure seemed like it was,” Sawtooth National Forest spokeswoman Julie Thomas told the Express.
Increased traffic and littering in the SNRA last summer presented unique challenges to forest rangers, many of whom noted “disturbing” amounts of trash and human waste left behind by inexperienced trail users. Also reported were ATVs and motorcycles on nonmotorized trails.
To reduce impacts from camping, the SNRA has set limitations on developed campgrounds and signed designated sites. (Its updated Motor Vehicle Use Map, found at bit.ly/2PZGF5Z, uses dots along roads and trails to identify where dispersed camping is allowed.)
Other swimming, boating and parasailing restrictions in the SNRA are outlined within the order, which can be accessed online at bit.ly/2QmWXFP.
SNRA takes aim at human-bear interactions
The Forest Service will also implement a food storage order on May 29 to prevent recreational users from attracting black bears.
The order—effective until Sept. 6—requires campers and day users to store attractants in locked cars, locked campers or bear-resistant containers approved by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Top attractants include food, beer coolers, cooking oil, lotions, pet foods and empty food and beverage containers.
“Animal carcasses must be acceptably stored or located at least 100 yards away from any camping or sleeping area or National Forest System trail,” the Forest Service stated.
Past incidents at SNRA campsites have involved bears feeding on cooking waste and garbage, usually while visitors are away from their campsites or sleeping. In 2017 alone, over 20 bear incidents were reported.
Black bear hunters using bait stations in the SNRA--a legal practice beginning Thursday--are exempt from the food storage order. Bait stations can use meat, pastries, dog food and syrups, among other attractants, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Though violating either the SNRA’s summer food storage or occupancy order is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, Thomas noted in a previous interview that forest personnel will issue warnings before fines in most cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Wouldn’t you know the out of town a&$holes f#%€¥d it up for the rest of us. Just like the town and everything else. They can all go to hell.
Yes. Town and county should be closed to all tourists. That’ll show ‘em.
Yes, anyone with half a brain cell knows that putting out a
55 gal drum barrel full of garbage sweets in our forests causes nuisance bears, I have seen it myself, these "hunters" are training them to come back. Shame on anyone who stoops to their level. It is a travesty that those of us who choose not to slaughter defenseless animals can be punished for not locking our toothpaste in $500 Yeti chests. I encourage anyone to read "The Effects of Food Waste on Wildlife and Humans" By Thomas Newsom, starting with IDFG.
👍🏻
Wouldn`t bear baiting only aggravate the problem ? (You can`t kill them all).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In