The Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee has approved 26 forest-improvement projects for funding, including seven projects in the Sawtooth National Recreation area, the committee announced in a Wednesday press release.
In total, the committee allocated $988,400 in federal funding to benefit Forest Service lands in Butte, Custer and Lemhi counties.
The funding comes from the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act, according to Salmon-Challis National Forest spokeswoman Amy Baumer. About $250,000 will be allocated to projects in Custer County, including the following:
• The Stanley Museum, a historic building on the National Register, will undergo roof replacement ($32,670).
• Crews from the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention and Management program will team up with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture in a multi-year effort to address invasive species in the SNRA ($45,000).
• The asphalt road accessing the existing RV dump station north of the Stanley Ranger Station will be completely reconstructed ($15,000).
• The SNRA Trail Crew will relocate .25 miles of Hell Roaring Trail to a sustainable location that provides proper drainage ($9,500).
• Additional gravel surfacing will be added where needed on the road that accesses the Big Boulder Trailhead in the SNRA ($40,000).
• Noxious weed inventories and treatments will be completed in severely burned areas within the Valley Road Fire perimeter ($25,000).
• Equipment and $27,000 in funding will be allocated to the South Zone Invasive Species Management Program, which removes invasive plants in the Challis-Yankee Fork, Middle Fork, Lost River and Sawtooth National Recreation Areas.
• Equipment and $51,520 in funding will be allocated to the Custer County Noxious Weed Management Program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In