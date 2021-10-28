The U.S. Forest Service has hired Bobbi Filbert as a new deputy area ranger for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, SNRA’s Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan announced in a press release on Oct. 10.
Filbert takes the place of former SNRA Deputy Area Ranger Brian Anderson, who left the post in June. Filbert previously worked as a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service for over two decades and served as the Sawtooth National Forest’s wildlife program manager and as its forest resources, planning and litigation staff officer.
She is also a public information officer for the Great Basin Coordination Center, a team of federal and state agencies that mobilizes resources for wildland fires and natural disasters throughout Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Arizona.
Filbert received her B.A. in zoology from the University of California, Santa Barbara and her M.S. in Marine Sciences from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She resides in the Wood River Valley with her husband, Matt, and daughter, Camas. Her other daughter, Raine, attends the University of Puget Sound.
Filbert currently sits on the Board of Trustees for the Sage School and previously sat on the board for both the Syringa Mountain Charter School and Ketchum’s Environmental Resource Center.
Her duty station will be in Stanley, Flannigan said.
