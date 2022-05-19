Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, will headline a virtual conference next week discussing the past and future of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
The conference—hosted by the Andrus Center for Public Policy at Boise State University—will take an in-depth look at the SNRA’s history, as well as cultural and protection challenges that lie ahead. It is scheduled to run on Tuesday, May 24, from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local panelists for “The Sawtooth National Recreation Area at 50: Our Legacy and Future Challenges” include Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, Sawtooth NRA Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan, Sawtooth Society Executive Director Kathryn Grohusky and Stanley Mayor Steve Botti.
In the morning, Wyden, a longtime advocate for public-lands access, will discuss his proposed bipartisan “Recreation, Not Red-Tape Act.” The bill would remove barriers to outdoor recreation for veterans and supplement outdated pay methods, like cash-only pay boxes at campsites, with online payment options.
Several other Native American leaders, scientists, conservationists, authors and land managers are scheduled to speak throughout the day. Among them are Sara Dant, history professor at Weber State University and author of “Losing Eden: An Environmental History of the American West,” and Dan Stone, policy analyst for Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, who has dedicated his career to protecting and recovering anadromous fish stocks and reducing climate-related threats to wildlife.
Registration for the virtual event is $20. To sign up, visit the Andrus Center website at bit.ly/3tB8zFk. ￼
