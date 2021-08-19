The Sawtooth National Recreation Area enacted seasonal closures to float boating and float fishing along the Salmon River earlier this week to protect spawning salmon as they lay their eggs in the river gravel 900 miles from the ocean.
The public is asked to avoid walking in or throwing rocks into the river to reduce fish stress, Sawtooth National Forest spokeswoman Julie Thomas stated on Tuesday.
From this week until Sept. 23, the river will be closed to float boating from the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery to Stanley, Mormon Bend Campground to Yankee Fork Road, and Torrey’s Boat Ramp to the SNRA eastern boundary below Holman Creek.
Two popular salmon fishing sites—Indian Riffles and Torrey’s Hole boat ramp—are also now closed to fishing. From Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, boaters will be required to portage Indian Riffles and Torrey’s Hole. The entire river will close to float boating and float fishing the following day, Sept. 3, and will reopen on Sept. 23.
Female salmon lay their eggs in clean gravel after building a nest, called a redd, using their tail fins to excavate gravel. The sockeye salmon spawning in the Sawtooth Basin this summer will have spent up to five years in the Pacific Ocean and migrated over 900 miles through river corridors and dams, climbing 6,500 feet in elevation before returning home to their birthwaters.
