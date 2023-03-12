A snowmobiler died in an avalanche near Stanley on Sunday following a week marred by slides throughout the Wood River and Sawtooth valleys.
The rider was caught in an avalanche while climbing a slope in the Stanley Lake Creek drainage, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. They had not been identified as of 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The Avalanche Center reported that the rider, who was with two other people, was caught and buried around a meter deep. The group located the rider within 15 minutes using an avalanche transceiver, but could not resuscitate the rider.
The Express reached out to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Custer County Sheriff's Office, Custer County Coroner's Office and Blaine County Coroner's Office for more information. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.
"Dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Human-triggered avalanches involving dense, 1- to 4-foot-thick slabs of snow are likely," SAC Forecaster Ben VandenBos said in a report filed 7 a.m. Sunday. "Avalanches may be very large and destructive and can be triggered from long distances away from steeper slopes. Conservative terrain selection is encouraged today."
