Stanley Lake Creek Avalanche

An avalanche in the Stanley Lake Creek area killed a snowmobiler on Sunday, March 12, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. 

 Photo courtesy of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center

A snowmobiler died in an avalanche near Stanley on Sunday following a week marred by slides throughout the Wood River and Sawtooth valleys. 

The rider was caught in an avalanche while climbing a slope in the Stanley Lake Creek drainage, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. They had not been identified as of 7 p.m. on Sunday. 

During the past 20 years, March and April avalanches have now killed eight people in the center's coverage area.

Load comments