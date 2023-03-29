Trinity Mountains avalanche

This 1,000-foot avalanche broke near Big Trinity Lake Campground in the Boise National Forest, claiming the life of a snowmobiler on March 22.

 Photo courtesy of Sawtooth Avalanche Center

A snowmobiler was killed in the Trinity Lakes area of the Boise National Forest on March 22 after becoming trapped in a large avalanche, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center reported Thursday.

Two other riders who were traveling with the victim were able to locate the man, but were unable to resuscitate him as he was buried “several feet deep,” the center stated.

The victim’s name, age and hometown were not available as of press time Tuesday. On Friday, Elmore County Coroner Nickie Campbell said the man’s next of kin had not yet been notified; Campbell was not available for comment on Monday or Tuesday.

