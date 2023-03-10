The Idaho Department of Transportation closed roads to and from the Wood River Valley Friday morning as snow continues to pound Idaho's south-central mountains.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, state authorities had closed state Highway 75 over Galena Pass in both directions, as well as U.S. Highway 20 west of Fairfield and U.S. Highway 93 east of Carey.
With those closed, the only way in and out of the Wood River Valley is south, down Highway 75 to Shoshone and heading towards Gooding or Twin Falls.
The National Weather Service called for 30-36 inches of snow atop Galena Pass through the weekend, with early returns enough to shut the road from mile-marker 153 to 163.
Farther south, low visibility and drifting snow whipped by 35 mph gusts prompted closures on U.S. Highway 20 from Fairfield west to the junction with Interstate 84 in Mountain Home, ITD said. Both lanes of U.S. 93 are closed between Carey and Arco, too, with ITD warning of "drifting snow and whiteout conditions."
The National Weather Service's Pocatello Office placed much of the region under a Winter Storm Warning through 5 a.m. Saturday. Their forecast calls for 10-20 inches of potentially heavy snow above 6,500 feet, with 5-10 inches, as well as some rain, falling on the valleys below. Wind gusts are forecast to reach 50 mph.
"Travel could be very difficult to impossible" the NWS stated. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commute. ... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
If you are traveling, you can find the latest road conditions by calling "511" or going online to 511.idaho.gov.
Avalanche danger is 'extreme' in Wood River Valley
Avalanches west of downtown Hailey blocked the Big Wood River near the Bullion Street bridge Friday morning, the National Weather Service reported, prompting a Flood Warning for lower-lying areas on the west side of town.
The slide comes amid an Avalanche Warning issued by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center Thursday evening. The warning indicates high to extreme avalanche risk in the Center's forecast area.
The risk around the Wood River Valley and Galena fell into the extreme category at every elevation Friday morning, the highest risk classification forecasters said.
"Extraordinarily dangerous avalanche conditions are expected," the Sawtooth Avalanche Center stated in its warning. "Avalanche will impact roadways, trails, and structures in the valley bottom. Avalanches may be large enough to snap trees or destroy a wood frame house."
In his daily report, SAC forecaster Ethan Davis said that "huge natural avalanches are almost certain to fail on weak layers."
"Today's storm is the final nudge that is likely to push the snowpack over the edge," Davis said. "Some of these slides will be thousands of feet wide and most will run 'full-path' including hundreds of feet into gentle or flat terrain. The only way to manage this problem is to avoid avalanche terrain.
"Today's a day to stay out of the way."
