NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 5 a.m. Saturday.  

 National Weather Service

The Idaho Department of Transportation closed roads to and from the Wood River Valley Friday morning as snow continues to pound Idaho's south-central mountains. 

As of 8 a.m. Friday, state authorities had closed state Highway 75 over Galena Pass in both directions, as well as U.S. Highway 20 west of Fairfield and U.S. Highway 93 east of Carey.

With those closed, the only way in and out of the Wood River Valley is south, down Highway 75 to Shoshone and heading towards Gooding or Twin Falls. 

mdee@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments