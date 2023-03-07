Ketchum firefighters were paged out to Bitterroot Road after a resident noticed a slide above Trail Creek on Monday. The slide occurred on Sunday, according to Ketchum Fire, and no injuries were reported.
Skiers triggered at least six separate avalanches in and around the Wood River Valley during a 48-hour span between Sunday and Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, as late-winter storms overwhelmed weak layers of the south-central Idaho snowpack.
No injuries were reported in the avalanches, which served as a prominent reminder of the risks associated with backcountry touring—even on mountains in or close to town.
As of midday Tuesday, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center reported “Considerable” danger at middle and high elevations throughout its forecast region.
“Dangerous avalanche conditions exist,” forecaster Jon Preuss said in a report.
On Monday, Preuss spotted 50 naturally triggered avalanches on a survey from Hailey to Smiley Creek.
“Triggering 1-3 foot thick avalanches is likely today. Avalanches will be easier to trigger in terrain affected by the wind, but are possible in sheltered terrain as well,” he stated in a posting Tuesday morning. “Avalanches can be triggered from long distances above, below, and to the sides of steeper slopes.”
Forecasters urged skiers and riders to pick conservative terrain and stick to low-angle slopes.
The latest series of slides included prominent crowns visible along Quigley Canyon, Bitterroot Road in Ketchum and the north slope of Della Mountain.
Sunday’s Della slide, which observers said was large enough to “bury, injure, or kill a person,” funneled a 10- to 20-foot-wide swath of snow down a windswept face some 1,000 feet, nearly reaching the Croy Canyon floor.
The skier that triggered the slide was “easily able to ski away,” according to the self-submitted report to the avalanche center.
“Though it initiated without a lot of energy, it picked up speed,” the skier said. “I was surprised that it slid as far and as fast as it did.”
On Monday, a skier was caught by surprise in a northeast aspect of The Burn, a popular backcountry zone accessible beyond the boundary of Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain resort.
That slide, which observers also said was large enough to bury or kill a person, came in a familiar area, one that the skier said they’d been skiing all week.
“On all previous runs we committed to staying on low angle ridge lines, thick trees, and slopes lower than 30 degrees,” the skier said in a report. “After getting numerous laps, and seeing a significant amount of tracks in steeper areas, I gained confidence in the snowpack and let my guard down.
“There were several other tracks nearby on a similar slope, and I think the weight of jumping and landing was enough of a difference to trigger the slide.”
The skier jumped a 10- to 15-foot cornice into an open slope. Then, they heard their partner yell “avalanche.” The skier had enough speed to get away.
The avalanche spread 200 feet, according to the report, and went several hundred feet downhill, snapping burned trees along the way. Both the skier who triggered the avalanche and a partner were unharmed.
“My partner even warned I shouldn’t enter the slope and I ignored it. There was also a fresh inch of snow that was not wind [affected] at all and that gave an illusion of pristine powder, when the day before had clear signs of wind slabs. My gut feeling on the day was to be very cautious with the current conditions, and I became complacent after the number of runs I’d done and slopes I saw tracks on. Hopefully this is a lesson learned.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In