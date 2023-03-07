Della avalanche

A skier triggered a large slide on the north side of Della Mountain west of downtown Hailey on Sunday, one of several avalanches visible from town.

 Courtesy Sawtooth Avalanche Center

Skiers triggered at least six separate avalanches in and around the Wood River Valley during a 48-hour span between Sunday and Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, as late-winter storms overwhelmed weak layers of the south-central Idaho snowpack.

No injuries were reported in the avalanches, which served as a prominent reminder of the risks associated with backcountry touring—even on mountains in or close to town.

As of midday Tuesday, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center reported “Considerable” danger at middle and high elevations throughout its forecast region.

Bitterroot slide

Ketchum firefighters were paged out to Bitterroot Road after a resident noticed a slide above Trail Creek on Monday. The slide occurred on Sunday, according to Ketchum Fire, and no injuries were reported.

mdee@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments