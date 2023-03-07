Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.