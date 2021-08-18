The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Blaine County and three other counties in south-central Idaho on Monday in response to circulating wildfire smoke, banning all outdoor burning—including agricultural burning and residential trash burning—until further notice.
The advisory, also in effect in Camas, Lincoln and Minidoka counties, lasts until 1 p.m. today, Aug. 18, at which point it will be extended or withdrawn.
Air quality is likely to change “drastically” with slight changes in fire behavior and wind direction, varying between “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “unhealthy” for all on the Air Quality Index, or AQI, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
“Individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity,” the DEQ stated. “An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely.”
Over the weekend, air quality readings in Ketchum and Hailey held steady above 150 in the “unhealthy” range and reached 176 on Saturday evening.
Smoke is expected to continue to stream into Blaine County from large wildfires in northern California and southern British Columbia, according to the DEQ. A fresh wave approached south-central Idaho from the northwest Tuesday afternoon, increasing fine particulates in the air.
Some temporary clearing may occur later today, but state Smoke Analyst Sally Hunter urged caution.
“If you need to go out,” she said, “consider wearing an N95 mask.”
