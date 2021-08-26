The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory for Blaine and Camas counties on Thursday afternoon due to circulating wildfire smoke from California, the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia.
The advisory lasts until 11 a.m. on Friday morning, at which point it will be extended or withdrawn. Western-blowing winds could bring increased visibility and improved air quality readings on Friday afternoon, however, according to a Thursday forecast from DEQ Smoke Analyst Sally Hunter.
Thicker smoke has tended to settle in the Wood River Valley and Snake River Plain at night, Hunter said, and that trend will likely continue. Air quality readings on Friday can be expected to fluctuate significantly between “moderate,” "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and "unhealthy for all” depending on wind activity, according to the DEQ.
“Individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely,” the department stated. “Your cooperation is appreciated.”
For a more in-depth look at this summer’s overall air quality compared to last summer’s—and compared to other resort towns in the West—pick up a copy of the Wednesday Express.
