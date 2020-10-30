Twenty firefighters and two helicopters were on scene Thursday morning fighting a seven-acre fire in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, Salmon-Challis National Forest spokeswoman Amy Baumer confirmed.
First reported on Tuesday, the Sulfur Fire is currently burning through lodgepole pine, subalpine fir, grass and dead timber. Baumer said the fire—burning west of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River—was located near the burn scar left by the late-season 2018 Prospect Fire.
According to a Wednesday news release, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
“Fire managers on the Salmon-Challis National Forest would like to remind hunters and campers that although it is almost November, the forest is in moderate fire danger,” the U.S. Forest Service stated. “Never leave a campfire unattended and always make sure that campfires are thoroughly extinguished.”
In other fire-related news, Sawtooth National Forest fire personnel will begin burning slash piles throughout the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Ketchum Ranger District this week—weather permitting—to reduce wildfire fuel. Most work will occur northwest of Stanley along Forest Service Roads 629 and 210.
“If you happen to see smoke this is likely what you are seeing, so there is no need to contact 911,” the Forest Service stated.
