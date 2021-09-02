The Nature Conservancy plans to restore normal fishing access hours at its Silver Creek Preserve on Friday, Sept. 3, ending an unprecedented summer of closures and restrictions brought on by extreme heat and drought.
Fishermen will have access to the stream from sunrise to sunset—approximately 7 a.m. to 8:10 p.m. this week, Nature Conservancy spokeswoman Claire Cornell announced on Wednesday. The preserve had been open from 9 a.m. to sunset for most of August following a complete closure in July.
“This decision was made due to sustained improvements in water conditions at Silver Creek,” Cornell said. “This includes higher dissolved oxygen levels over 4 mg/L and water temperatures under 70 degrees—conditions necessary for fish to thrive.”
Citing a “a perfect storm of conditions,” the stewards of the preserve shut stream access for the first time ever on July 2 to reduce stress on fish—and mitigate die-off—in one of the valley’s most popular and productive trout streams before one of the busiest weekends of the year.
Back then, stream temperatures regularly hit 73 F, driving dissolved oxygen levels dangerously low, Cornell said.
As always, The Nature Conservancy urges fisherman to land trout quickly, limit handling, and keep fish in the water as much as possible.
Access restrictions are subject to change, Cornell said; The Nature Conservancy will monitor stream conditions every other week with the Silver Creek alliance and make that decision as needed. For up-to-date information, visit bit.ly/3gXILOe for the latest updates or contact the Silver Creek Preserve office at silvercreek@tnc.org or 208-788-7910.
