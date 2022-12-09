Silver Creek Preserve nearby Picabo is The Nature Conservancy’s flagship conservation project in Idaho, attracting thousands of anglers and nature lovers every year.
The nonprofit preserve’s adjacent farmlands recently were certified as “Trout-Safe” by Salmon-Safe, a company dedicated to promoting “regenerative agriculture” to protect streams and to provide benefits to fish.
The certification ensures that farmers leasing from The Nature Conservancy about 100 acres of farmlands around the preserve are taking steps to enhance soil health, species biodiversity and water quality in the Silver Creek watershed.
“Together, The Nature Conservancy and Trout-Safe are demonstrating how regenerative agriculture has far-reaching ecological impacts that even benefit fish,” said TNC agriculture program manager Neil Crescenti. “This partnership combines TNC’s innovation in regenerative agriculture with Trout-Safe’s high environmental standards in one of Idaho’s most beloved fisheries.”
TNC Idaho recently appointed Idaho native and long-time agriculture specialist Brad Johnson to serve as the nonprofit’s agriculture strategy manager.
“Current agricultural practices are caught in a toxic cycle of high inputs of fertilizer, chemicals, and water while over-tilling the soil, which continues to degrade soil health, deplete water supplies, and affect our bottom line,” Johnson said. “With regenerative farming practices, we have the opportunity to create better economic and environmental conditions for Idaho’s agriculture community that will last for future generations.”
Salmon-Safe Certification Specialist Bryan Muegge said the farm’s leaseholders are following or have agreed to follow seven certification standards, including the planting of cover crops and using low-till methods to preserve soil. He said Salmon-Safe lists about 80 chemicals used for pesticides, fungicides and herbicides that must be phased out to meet certification standards.
“From a water quality perspective, if this can be done, it’s a good start,” Muegge said. “We have a process for some growers whereby they have to show us why they are using some high hazard chemicals and how to mitigate drift, that they are using them as consciously as possible.”
Muegge said Salmon-Safe is working with 900 landowners, including 500 farms for “landscape level” environmental changes. For now, he said for farms within the interior Columbia Basin (such as Silver Creek’s), the onetime certification fee of $500-$1,200 can be covered by grants. The grant cycle is not renewable for next year, he said.
Muegge said Salmon-Safe was established by Friends of the Teton River and the Henry’s Fork Foundation 20 years ago and now has 70% of the hops grown in the 150-mile-long Willamette Valley of Oregon under certification, as well as numerous vineyards, corporate and university campuses, parks and golf courses.
Silver Creek is the first farm to receive Salmon-Safe’s “Trout-Safe” certification in the Pacific Northwest. The newly formed certification program aimed at protecting trout under the organizations original criteria for protecting salmon.
Muegge said farmers enlisted in the certification process can have up to three years to fulfill some certification criteria.
“TNC is inspiring the regenerative agriculture movement by promoting sustainable, regenerative practices in Idaho. Now they take a powerful next step by becoming the first Trout-Safe farm in Idaho,” said Dan Kent, Salmon-Safe co-founder and executive director. “Joining with TNC means that we are working with a national conservation leader in working lands. We encourage farms and ranches across the state to follow TNC’s lead in adopting Trout-Safe practices to help conserve native fish in Idaho watersheds.”
The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization “dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends,” states its website. “Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable.”
The Nature Conservancy website states that the organization works in 76 countries and U.S. territories—37 by direct conservation impact and 39 through partners— using “a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners.” ￼
