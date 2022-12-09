Silver Creek Preserve nearby Picabo is The Nature Conservancy’s flagship conservation project in Idaho, attracting thousands of anglers and nature lovers every year.

The nonprofit preserve’s adjacent farmlands recently were certified as “Trout-Safe” by Salmon-Safe, a company dedicated to promoting “regenerative agriculture” to protect streams and to provide benefits to fish.

The certification ensures that farmers leasing from The Nature Conservancy about 100 acres of farmlands around the preserve are taking steps to enhance soil health, species biodiversity and water quality in the Silver Creek watershed.

tevans@mtexpress.com

