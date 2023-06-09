As spring leans into summer, ranchers are moving their sheep herds from lower elevations of southern Idaho through the Wood River Valley, over Galena Summit and into the Sawtooth Mountains to summer grazing grounds.
Over the next few weeks, residents and visitors may encounter bands of sheep being “trailed” by sheepherders and their sheep dogs along roads, the Wood River Trails bike path and other trails in the valley as the herds make their way north.
The annual occurrence offers a glimpse into a tradition that has existed in the region for some 150 years, officials with the Trailing of Sheep Festival stated this week. At the same time, with bands of sheep sometimes blocking public trails or free-flowing traffic, festival organizers encouraged people to be patient and appreciate the tradition.
“Local residents know that being caught in a ‘sheep jam’ on the road or on the trail is quite a unique experience,” festival organizers stated in a news release.
In the fall, the sheep trail south back through the Wood River Valley. That fall migration is celebrated with the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, held each October. In 2023, the festival will be held October 4-8.
As many people head for the hills to camp, hike and bike, festival organizers advised that they exercise caution around sheep herds and their guard dogs.
Many sheep herders in the region use both border collie herding dogs and Great Pyrenees dogs as their livestock guard dogs during the migration process. The large, white Great Pyrenees dogs have been bred for centuries to deter predators and serve as vigilant guardians of the sheep.
“It is not uncommon for local outdoor enthusiasts to encounter these dogs, and the herds they protect, while recreating in the Wood River Valley and the Sawtooth Mountains, so awareness and caution are advised,” festival organizers stated.
The guard dogs are raised with the herd of sheep, they noted, creating “an emotional bond that is so strong that the dog will stay with the flock for its entire life. Their mission is to protect the sheep in every situation, day and night, all year long.”
The dogs create a “protective zone,” the organizers stated, “and if anyone enters this zone you can expect the dogs to start barking. This behavior is their way of saying, ‘Hey you, over there, I can see you. This is a protected area. You need to move away.’”
If people get too close, the dogs have been known to aggressively charge the perceived threat.
In addition, the organizers stated, if someone finds one of these dogs on its own, the dog is almost certainly not lost.
“These dogs roam the same trails in the same territory, doing the same thing, year after year,” they stated.
Cory Peavey, a rancher with the Blaine County-based Flat Top Sheep Co., advised that anyone who finds a lone sheep dog to leave the dog alone unless it is injured or obviously looks like it needs help.
“They are more than likely in the process of catching up with the herd,” Peavey said.
Peavey also advised that people talk to the dog calmly.
“Don’t try to pet, feed or establish eye contact,” he said. “It is best to stand still and let the dog assess you and understand that you are not a threat.”
To learn where the sheep are on trails in the region, go to the Blaine County Recreation District’s summer trails page at summertrailink.bcrd.org/.
The National Forest Service also posts information about sheep movements and protocols at some trailheads in the region. ￼
