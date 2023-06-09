Sheep trailing with guard dog

A Great Pyrenees guard dog walks with a herd of sheep trailing through the Wood River Valley.

 Courtesy photo by Carol Waller

As spring leans into summer, ranchers are moving their sheep herds from lower elevations of southern Idaho through the Wood River Valley, over Galena Summit and into the Sawtooth Mountains to summer grazing grounds.

Over the next few weeks, residents and visitors may encounter bands of sheep being “trailed” by sheepherders and their sheep dogs along roads, the Wood River Trails bike path and other trails in the valley as the herds make their way north.

The annual occurrence offers a glimpse into a tradition that has existed in the region for some 150 years, officials with the Trailing of Sheep Festival stated this week. At the same time, with bands of sheep sometimes blocking public trails or free-flowing traffic, festival organizers encouraged people to be patient and appreciate the tradition.

