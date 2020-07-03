During the early morning hours last week, residents of Hailey’s River Street could hear bleating and the muffled sound of hooves as hundreds of sheep passed through town. They were flanked by lanky white guard dogs and kept moving in a tight band three city blocks long by swifter, smaller sheepdogs. A rider in saddle brought up the rear.
The scene is typical this time of year when thousands of sheep in several bands move north through the Wood River Valley toward green pastures in the high country. Usually there’s a horse-drawn wagon nearby to supply housing for the herders, many from the Peruvian Andes.
“These sheep travel for hundreds of miles each year,” said Steve Stuebner, a public relations representative for the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission. “Ranchers are trying to put pounds on the lambs throughout summer.”
Stuebner said putting weight on sheep is a matter of finding thick forage.
“This spring has been so wet that there’s a tremendous amount of forbs and grasses for them to eat,” Stuebner said.
That means the bands might not have to move as quickly as when the ground is dry and plants are less plentiful, Stuebner said.
While the docile sheep pose no threat to hikers and bikers, the large white guard dogs who protect them from predators can be a problem. These dogs, often Great Pyrenees, are remarkably protective of their flock—and have been known to chase and bite recreationists who get too close.
To avoid such conflicts, the Blaine County Recreation District Summer TrailLink website posts regular notices to alert people as to the location of sheep bands, which often settle in for the night close to popular hiking and biking trails.
On Tuesday, a band of sheep was expected to pass from behind St. Luke’s hospital moving northward along the Wood River Trail on their way to Lake Creek. A separate band near popular biking trails at Greenhorn Gulch was headed for the Mahoney Butte drainage. North of Ketchum, a third band massed near Harper’s Trail above Hulen Meadows and headed for Fox Creek.
It’s up to BCRD Wood River Valley trail coordinator Chris Leman to try to identify where trail-using public might encounter bands of sheep.
Leman said he gets regular reports from range specialists Renee Kehler at the Ketchum Ranger District, Nate Duncan at the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and BLM Recreation Planner John Kurtz. The data includes weekly written “sheep reports” put out by the U.S. Forest Service detailing the names of sheep companies and which public-land allotments they are on.
Leman compiles the information he gathers and identifies the locations of sheep bands near popular trails for the public on the BCRD website at summertrailink.bcrd.org. More details on the sheep band’s expected movements can be found by hovering over the “sheep icons” on the BCRD’s interactive map.
The Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission has advice for recreationists who encounter a sheep band, along with its hearty guard dogs, which are bred to protect the flock against coyotes, bears, wolves and mountain lions.
“The white shaggy dogs are not pets, and they take their job seriously,” the commission states on its website. “When you encounter sheep, please follow these tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable recreation experience:
Open and close gates as you pass through.
Put your pets on a leash.
Mountain bikers should dismount from their bikes when encountering a band of sheep. This normally will prevent the guard dogs from viewing bikers as a threat to the sheep. Walk your bike through the sheep and then continue your ride.
If the Great Pyrenees guard dogs approach you on your bike, keep your bike in between you and the dogs. Talk to them; let them know you’re human.
If you see pack stock approaching on the trail, pull off to the side and let them pass through. Say hello to the riders.
To access the BCRD trails website, go to summertrailink.bcrd.org. To learn more about local sheep grazing allotments, go to bit.ly/3eUPTrD.
This is part one of a series on sheep in Blaine County. For more, check future issues of the Idaho Mountain Express.
